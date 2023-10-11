Baguio wins new contracts worth HK$752 million Driving Contracts on hand to a historical high of HK$4.7 billion

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baguio Green Group Limited (''Baguio'' or the ''Group'', Stock Code: 01397.HK) is pleased to announce that since the interim result reported as of 30 June 2023, the Group has successfully secured new contracts with a total value of approximately HK$752 million from various Hong Kong government departments, quasi-government organizations and private organizations. The new contracts drive Baguio's total value of contracts on hand to a historical high of approximately HK$4.7 billion as of 5 October 2023. These new contracts include but not limited to:

Leisure and Cultural Services Department's contract for the provision of cleansing and supporting services to leisure venues in Sham Shui Po and Yau Tsim Mong districts; Food and Environment Hygiene Department's contract for the provision of management, cleansing and pest control services for markets in Wong Tai Sin district; Environmental Protection Department's contract for the provision of recyclables collection services for recycling bins in public spaces and schools.

As a result, the Group records a historical high for its total value of contracts on hand, demonstrating the Group's strong momentum in its business growth.

About Baguio Green Group

Established in 1980, Baguio Green Group (Stock code: 01397.HK) is one of Hong Kong's largest integrated environmental services groups. It provides a full spectrum of professional services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technology, organic fertilizer and animal feed production, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control. It serves a wide range of customers in various sectors including Government departments, statutory organizations and multinational corporations. Fully committed to ESG, the Group works relentlessly to advance sustainable development and create a cleaner, greener, healthier city.

