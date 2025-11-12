Bahrain EDB Showcases Investment Opportunities at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

Bahrain's participation highlights the Kingdom's growing role as a leading financial and innovation hub in the GCC

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) is promoting the Kingdom's thriving financial services and fintech ecosystem at the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, taking place from 12 to 14 November at the Singapore EXPO.

Through its participation, the Bahrain EDB aims to strengthen investment ties with Singapore and highlight the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for innovation, technology, and sustainable growth. The Bahrain Pavilion (Hall 5, Booth 5D33) will bring together representatives from Bahrain's financial services sector and key ecosystem partners, offering investors and fintechs direct access to explore collaboration and expansion opportunities across the GCC and MENA region through Bahrain.

Dalal Buhejji, Executive Director of Financial Services at Bahrain EDB, said: "Bahrain and Singapore share a vision for open, innovation-led economies. As established financial centres, our partnership continues to deepen, with a focus on forward-looking agility and global connectivity. Through the Singapore FinTech Festival, we are highlighting Bahrain's unique role as the launchpad for regional growth, showcasing the strong momentum of Singaporean investment in the Kingdom."

The financial services sector remains a cornerstone of Bahrain's economy, contributing 17.2% to the Kingdom's GDP, and continues to be a priority area for investment and policy development. Bahrain's proactive regulatory environment, exemplified by the Central Bank of Bahrain's pioneering fintech regulations, crypto assets, stablecoin and open banking framework, continues to attract global players looking to access the fast-growing GCC market.

Bahrain's combination of a welcoming business environment, cost-effective operating conditions, and access to highly skilled local and international talent positions it as an attractive hub for fintech and financial services firms exploring regional growth.

Recent Singaporean investments reiterate this confidence, including Singapore Gulf Bank, a fully digital bank backed by Singapore's Whampoa Group, and Crypto.com, one of Singapore's leading digital asset companies, which has established a regional presence in Bahrain, leveraging the country's clear regulatory framework and forward-looking approach to digital finance.

Bahrain and Singapore share longstanding economic, trade, and investment ties. Supported by Bahrain's highly competitive and business-friendly environment, Singapore-based investors continue to view the Kingdom as a strategic gateway to the wider MENA market. Enhanced connectivity, including through direct Gulf Air flights between Bahrain and Singapore, further strengthens this partnership and facilitates the seamless movement of talent, capital, and innovation between the two countries.

