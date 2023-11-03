Baigong Food Introduces Functional Fruit Konnyaku Jelly, Showcasing Taiwan's Fruit Flavors Globally

TAITUNG, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baigong Food Co., Ltd, located in Taitung, Taiwan, known for its high-quality Taiwanese fruit products, has embarked on an innovative journey by launching a range of functional fruit konnyaku jellies, including probiotic jelly bars and lutein jelly bars. These products not only deliver delightful fruit flavors but also offer health benefits, revitalizing the promotion of Taiwan's unique fruit flavors on the international stage.

As a leading producer of konnyaku jellies, Baigong Food's Fruit Konnyaku Jelly stands out for its incorporation of Taiwan's finest fruits, including grapes, mangoes, lychees, passion fruits, apples, and peaches, among others, available in six distinct flavors. The fresh, authentic taste of these fruits has garnered widespread appreciation among consumers, contributing positively to the brand's reputation. Moreover, Baigong Food's research and development team employs cutting-edge production techniques to achieve exceptional elasticity in their konnyaku jellies, setting new standards for an extraordinary mouthfeel, enhancing the overall satisfaction of consumers.

To meet the growing demand for digestive health products, Baigong Food has introduced probiotic jelly bars, each containing up to 4 billion live probiotic units. This not only supports gastrointestinal health but also promotes digestion. Differentiating from traditional probiotic supplements, these jelly bars offer an enticing combination of fruit flavors, making them more appealing to consumers. Additionally, the jelly form is highly convenient and requires no additional water or liquids, making them an excellent choice for children. This format also enhances the survivability of probiotics in acidic environments, ensuring maximum probiotic benefits in the digestive system.

In addition to the konnyaku jellies and probiotic jelly bars, Baigong Food has introduced lutein jelly bars, which contain a substantial 9mg of lutein, known for its vision-improving and eye health maintenance properties. This innovative product uses free-form lutein, a more easily absorbable form, resulting in greater bioavailability. The convenience of the jelly bar format eliminates the need to carry bulky bottles or capsules, allowing consumers to enjoy the benefits on the go.

Founder of Baigong Food Co., Ltd, Mr. Qiu Dingguo, successfully introduced Fruit Konnyaku Jelly to the Taipei market in 2004, further expanding into international markets with the support of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). The company's commitment to promoting Taiwan's fruit culture globally and continuous pursuit of product innovation have made them a shining example within Taiwan's agricultural and food industry. Their story of success not only serves as a beacon for Taiwan's pride but also vividly illustrates the essence of Taiwan's unique fruit flavors.

Baigong Food has embraced modern production equipment, streamlining the conventional 5-6 person production line to a two-person operation while significantly increasing production capacity. This application of advanced technology not only enhances efficiency but also conserves human resources, making the production process more streamlined.

Furthermore, Baigong Food places great emphasis on environmental sustainability. They use recycled materials for packaging and actively encourage recycling of outer packaging materials through various channels, further emphasizing their commitment to environmentally friendly and sustainable practices.

Baigong Food Co., Ltd's success is not only a source of pride for Taiwan's fruit industry but also a testament to exemplary business practices. Their dedication to promoting Taiwan's unique fruit flavors on the global stage, coupled with their commitment to innovation, provides an array of choices for consumers worldwide. The company's unwavering efforts and accomplishments continue to illuminate the brilliance of Taiwan's fruits, infusing new vitality into the island's agricultural and food sector.

