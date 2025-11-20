Bairong AI Agents X Leading Chinese Smart Electric Vehicle Automaker |Bairong's New AI Solution

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bairong Inc. (the "Company", "we" , "us" or "our" ; HKEX: 6608), a leading AI turnkey service provider.

Bairong and a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") automaker have leveraged "Agent OS + Voice Agent" to achieve high-quality engagement and data collection across millions of dormant users. By feeding enriched labels back to the enterprise system and settling based on SLA and RaaS, the two parties have built a replicable stock-user growth engine. The project has entered the operating stage and is expanding to sub-scenarios such as auto insurance and loss recovery.

In the stock-user competition among smart car companies, the key challenge is not "whether you can reach users", but whether you "can answer well, remember accurately, and feed data back ". This leading smart EV automaker and Bairong have an AI agents external calling workforce turning speaking, remembering, and feeding back into standard capabilities, systematically reawakening dormant users.

The Growth Challenge for Smart EV companies: Why is Massive User Information Dormant?

How can a leader among the new energy vehicle manufacturers efficiently activate the accumulated tens of millions of user records? Among these, millions of dormant users had previously shown purchase intent to buy a car or visited offline stores. The critical question was: how to reactivate these users and prevent their loss?

Traditional manual customer service outbound calling is limited in efficiency at scale, and early-stage AI outbound calling solutions have failed to meet expectations. With the increasingly fierce competition, the need for refined and intelligent user operations has become unavoidable in the new energy vehicle industry.

Today, the leading smart EV automaker is partnering with Bairong to introduce AI Agents - a new AI outbound calling solution. The first phase targets millions of users who previously displayed purchase intent or conducted offline test-drives, exploring new paths for stock-user activation.

As a representative enterprise in China's smart electric vehicles sector, the car company has always been known for its technological DNA and Internet-native thinking. Since its inception, it has operated like a digital-first company.

In marketing, it built a digital marketing system very early, and reached its target customer group at low cost and scale through the global operation link "content-public domain diversion-private domain operation-private domain commercialization".

However, even such a technology company inevitably encountered bottlenecks in user operations.

With the continuous expansion of the user scale, the leading smart EV automaker has accumulated tens of millions of user behavior information, including offline store visitors, official account message inquiries, and potential customers who have taken test drives. These users have clearly expressed interest in the car company's products but have not converted them for various reasons.

Traditional manual customer service outbound calls are inadequate in the face of such a massive amount of user data. An industry insider revealed, "The human agents made hundreds of calls, and the connection rate was less than 30%. Customers who are finally connected either say 'no need' and hang up, or the questions asked by the agent cannot be answered."

Earlier AI calling systems also had difficulties achieving the desired results due to technical limitations. For example, when a customer asked "what are the options for the wheels of this car", the traditional robots could only respond "you can go to the store to consult". When attempting to record a test drive address, they would mistakenly record a temporary travel location like " Three Gorges tourism" as the user's permanent city.

Efficiently activating dormant users has become a key breakthrough for increasing EV sales.

AI Agents Solutions: AI-Powered New User Relationship Management

To address these challenges, Bairong launched a "AI Agents" solution powered by the dual engine of "CybotStar (Agent platform) + Voice Agent". This silicon-based employee is not only an outbound calling tool, but it is also a complete user activation and management system.

The core advantage of " AI Agents" lies in their highly anthropomorphic interaction and deep learning capabilities. Unlike traditional outbound calling robots, Bairong's Voice Agent relies on powerful large-model technology and vertical scenario expertise to accurately address customer needs through "thousands of people and thousands of faces" customer profiles and dynamic speech generation technology.

In real conversations, the "AI Agents" showed surprising professionalism. It can answer professional questions such as "which manufacturer is used for the battery of this car" in seconds, and even compare the wheel specifications of different models. It can also explain technical terms in a language that customers can understand, such as converting "battery range" to "enough to drive from Beijing to Tianjin and back".

Bairong also innovated its business model, adopting the "pay for results" model, with RaaS fees directly linked to the automaker required connection rate, ensuring outcome-driven cooperation.

The cooperation plan will be implemented in three phases: the first phase will reach millions of users with prior purchase intent or offline interaction. The next two phases will involve auto insurance engagement and lost customer recovery.

From "Can't Answer" to "Accurate Answer": AI Technology Breakthroughs Transforms User Experience

The core differences between traditional AI outbound calls and Bairong's " AI Agents " are reflected in three key areas: address collection, model Q&A and customer profiles.

In terms of address collection, the accuracy rate of traditional outbound robots is less than 50%, while large-model robots come with an "address recognition brain" that can ask "Which district do you often live in?" , automatically excluding temporary travel and business trips locations.

Even if "Wuxi" is mispronounced due to an accent, the CybotStar Agent platform can re-confirm with the user, greatly improving the accuracy of provincial and municipal address verification.

In terms of model Q&A, " AI Agents " do not require manual knowledge-base entry. They only need to upload the automaker's model manual to understand and answer detailed technical questions.

Behind the ability of "AI Agents" is Bairong's deep natural language processing expertise - its intention recognition accuracy is as high as 92.8%+, and the negative emotion recognition accuracy rate is 90%+.

In terms of customer profiles, after each call, the traditional system typically stores a single customer label like "interested". AI Agents can automatically generate dozens of accurate labels, not only "intended model" and "car purchase budget", but also details such as "comparing with Brand XX" or "wanting to add sales rep on WeChat".

When following up on sales, staff can open the customer profile and know whether to "push discounts" or "emphasize performance", significantly shortening the conversion cycle.

The Future of the Digital Revolution: AI Agents Workforce Reshaping Automotive Marketing

Bairong's "AI Agents" represent a broader global trend - the rise of the silicon-based workforce.

In the financial sector, silicon-based labor has been widely adopted in AI intelligent voice services, virtual digital humans, and other applications. Now, this trend is extending to the automotive industry.

The core value of silicon-based labor is the ability to replicate at scale. Its productivity is several times – sometimes more than ten times - that of human labor. It is also fully standardized, never leaves, and can be applied across a wide range of industry scenarios.

For the automotive industry, "AI Agents" are not only an outbound calling tool, but also a key component of digital and intelligent transformation. Bairong automotive marketing AI agent builds a closed-loop of full-link intelligent marketing with "Voice + Agent Platform + High-Quality Leads" as the core.

With policy-driven automobile consumption upgrades and the explosive growth of AI technology, Bairong is redefining automobile marketing through a dual engine of "technology + scenario innovation".

In the future, as Phase II and Phase III of the partnership progress, Bairong's "AI Agents" will expand into auto insurance services and lost customer recovery, and provide user operation support for the whole life cycle of the leading smart EV automaker.

Bairong's "AI Agents" are redefining customer relationship management in the automotive industry. They are not cold machines, but digital teams that never get tired, learn continuously, and are highly professional and reliable.

AI agent labor is no longer just a concept. It is becoming a real force driving industry advancement, unlocking the true value of human resources and enabling enterprises to "let humans focus on what only humans can do".

