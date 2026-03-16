Bairong Inc. Will Report 2025 Annual Results on March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bairong Inc. (HKEX:6608), a leading pioneer in enterprise AI agent solutions, announced that it will report 2025 annual results and hold online earnings presentation at 9:00 A.M. Beijing time on Friday, March 27, 2025. The presentation will be in Mandarin, while English interpretation will be provided for online participants.

Access 1: Webcast

Chinese and English Meeting link:

https://www.roadshowchina.cn/w/meet/rAxmQp

Access 2: Phone Dial-in

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +86-23-62737100

Mainland China: 023-62737123/4008-063-263

HK China: +852-30183602/+800-961505

English Dial-in Password: 595868414

Chinese Dial-in Password:291375421

Please scan the QR code in the poster to register for the conference:

SOURCE Bairong Inc.