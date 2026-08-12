Bakery China-Powered Bakery ASEAN to Debut in August, Showcasing Innovation in the Bakery and Confectionery Industry

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Bakery ASEAN will be held from August 27 to 29, 2026, at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Indonesia. Powered by Bakery China, the world's largest bakery exhibition and a leading event in the Asia-Pacific region with nearly 30 years of industry expertise, Bakery ASEAN is co-organized by the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd. The event marks the first B2B trade exhibition dedicated to the bakery industry in the ASEAN region. Leveraging the established brand reputation, extensive exhibitor network, and buyer community of this proven platform, Bakery ASEAN is able to quickly build credibility and influence from its strategic location in the ASEAN core region, creating an efficient and open gateway for the global industry chain.

Expected to feature over 150 global exhibitors, including more than 100 leading Chinese brands, the exhibition will showcase cutting-edge products, technologies, and integrated solutions across the bakery and related food industry chains.

"The inaugural Bakery ASEAN marks an important step in deepening regional collaboration and unlocking the vast potential of Southeast Asia's bakery sector. Building on the global reach and industry expertise of Bakery China, we are committed to providing a high-quality platform that facilitates trade, innovation, and knowledge exchange, and to opening a new chapter in the high-quality development of the ASEAN baking industry," said Zhang Jiukui, President of the China Association of Bakery & Confectionery Industry.

Bakery ASEAN is widely regarded as a very encouraging development for the baking industry in the region, offering a valuable opportunity for industry players to connect, grow, and look ahead to new possibilities.

A strategic gateway to Southeast Asia's growing bakery market

According to Bakery China, Southeast Asia's bakery sector is entering a period of rapid growth. From 2023 to 2028, the regional market is projected to expand from USD 10.89 billion to USD 14.99 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60%. Indonesia, in particular, is expected to achieve a CAGR of 8%, with its market value forecast to surpass IDR 84.4 trillion by 2028. With a population of 290 million and a median age of just 32 years, Indonesia's young and dynamic consumer base continues to drive strong market vitality.

On the trade front, Bakery ASEAN is expected to attract professional buyers from across the ASEAN region, covering a diverse range of channels including production and manufacturing, distribution, retail chains, supermarkets, hotels, and food service. Through targeted invitations and one‑on‑one business matching, the event will connect exhibitors with key regional buyers for efficient and productive engagement.

More than 10 high‑quality concurrent events will be held alongside the exhibition: the ASEAN Bakery Industry Forum will bring together global industry leaders to analyze market trends; masterclasses led by world‑class pastry champions and chefs from Michelin‑starred restaurants will showcase exceptional craftsmanship; and professional competitions, networking salons, and technical seminars will offer participants a well‑rounded experience spanning technology, business, and community building.

Bakery ASEAN: Where global expertise meets local markets

As a pivotal annual gathering for the regional industry that connects buyers and suppliers, showcases innovation, and fosters cross-border collaboration, Bakery ASEAN aspires to establish an international trade platform dedicated to the ASEAN region, delivering efficient access and brand visibility for companies looking to grow in Southeast Asia and beyond, and creating lasting value for the entire industry.

Global bakery professionals are cordially welcome to participate in this landmark gathering in Jakarta and become part of an exciting new chapter for the region's baking industry.

SOURCE Bakery ASEAN