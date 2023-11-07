Balfour Capital Group Announces Strategic Global Partnership with CICC Bank to Unlock China's Market Potential for Clients

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balfour Capital Group, along with its subsidiaries including Mabicon, is delighted to unveil a strategic global partnership with China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), a foremost investment bank at the heart of China's economic reform and development. This alliance is set to pioneer access to the Chinese market for Balfour's clients, leveraging the strengths of CICC's deep roots in China and its expansive international footprint.

With over 30 years of investment prowess, Balfour Capital Group is positioned as a global leader in financial services, backed by the extensive experience of Chief Investment Officer Steve Alain Lawrence and his world-class team.

CICC: A Partner with Global Expertise and Local Insight

As a China-headquartered global investment bank, CICC brings to the partnership world-class practices combined with a deep understanding of the Chinese economy and its capital markets. With an impressive track record of leading prominent transactions, CICC's experience reflects its integral role in China's transformative journey.

CICC's Full-Service Financial Model

CICC's extensive network and seasoned cross-border business practices allow it to deliver high-quality, diversified financial services. Their full-service model encompasses investment banking, equities, FICC (fixed income, currency, and commodities), asset management, private equity, and wealth management, all built upon solid research and advanced technological capabilities.

Sustainable Practices and International Reach

Committed to ESG principles, CICC endeavors to forge sustainable business practices, offering green finance products and engaging in extensive corporate social responsibility initiatives to generate long-term value.

Headquartered in Beijing, CICC boasts a strategic presence with over 200 branches across China and international offices in key financial hubs, including Hong Kong SAR, New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt, and Tokyo.

Strategic Implications for Balfour Clients

Steve Alain Lawrence articulates the long-term vision: "Through this partnership with CICC, we offer our clients a bridge to the fastest-growing economy in the world, armed with expertise that spans global markets. CICC's unrivaled analysis of the Chinese economy, along with their comprehensive services, aligns with our goal to deliver exceptional value and growth opportunities."

About Balfour Capital Group With a history exceeding three decades, Balfour Capital Group and its subsidiaries have established themselves as prominent players in global financial markets. Under the leadership of Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer, the group has crafted a reputation for strategic investment expertise and global reach.

About CICC China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) is a world-renowned investment bank with roots in China and a global reach. Established in 1995, CICC has played a pivotal role in China's economic development, delivering a full spectrum of financial services with a commitment to excellence and sustainable growth.

