Balfour Capital Group Appoints Sam Cooke as Strategic Business Advisor

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Balfour Capital Group is excited to announce the appointment of Sam Cooke as the new Strategic Business Advisor, a move that signifies a major advancement in our strategic business endeavors, especially in our expansion efforts in China and the broader Asian region.

Sam Cooke is a distinguished expert in economic trends and environmental strategies in mainland China and Southeast Asia. His notable tenure as the CEO of CarbonX, a Hong Kong-based environmental B2B startup, saw him driving significant revenue growth and securing vital seed investments for emerging environmental enterprises, enhancing their financial and operational performance.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sam has held influential roles in various organizations including local NGOs like OceansAsia, prestigious institutions such as the Asian Development Bank, and corporate entities like China Resource Power. His time at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) further solidified his expertise in regional economic trends and environmental challenges. His research, which focuses on these areas, has earned him widespread recognition, being cited and published over 17,000 times by leading media outlets like the BBC, ABC, NBC, The New York Times, and the South China Morning Post.

As a respected speaker, Sam has imparted his knowledge through insightful talks and workshops on sustainability, plastic pollution, and environmental finance, influencing organizations such as the Guangzhou Municipal Government, Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, and KPMG, and impacting companies like Modern Terminals, JS Wealth, CLP (China Light and Power), AECOM, NOWTV, among others.

Sam is also gearing up to publish his book, "The Trillion-Dollar Stake of Carbon Neutrality: Energy Infrastructure in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area," with World Scientific in early 2024, offering key insights into the financial implications of environmental sustainability in the region.

His academic credentials include a degree in Environmental Studies from Eckerd College and a Master's in Ecological Economics from the University of Edinburgh & SRUC, aligning with his professional focus on the intersection of environmental science and economic strategy.

Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, commented on this significant appointment: "Our penetration and influence in the Chinese market and the entire region are contingent on surrounding ourselves with best-in-class talent and expertise. Sam's innovative mindset and objective approach to business and research are exactly what we need to thrive in these challenging markets. His extensive experience and profound understanding of economic and environmental dynamics in the region make him an invaluable addition to our team."

About Balfour Capital Group: Balfour Capital Group is a renowned investment firm, known for its innovative financial solutions and strategic advisory services. Our commitment to excellence and our client-focused approach have solidified our position as a key player in the global financial arena.

SOURCE Balfour Capital Group