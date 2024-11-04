Bali International Convention Centre Unveils Newly Refurbished Facilities

BICC Sets New Standards for Bali's Premier MICE Destination

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bali International Convention Centre (BICC), managed by The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali and one of Bali's most prestigious convention and event venues, proudly announces the completion of extensive renovations, further positioning it as a leading choice for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) in Bali. This latest refurbishment enhances BICC's standing as a key player in Bali's thriving MICE hotel and convention scene, offering an unrivaled blend of state-of-the-art technology and rich cultural heritage.

Bali International Convention Centre at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Mangupura Hall: The Pinnacle of Event Excellence

As BICC's largest venue, the newly refurbished Mangupura Hall has undergone significant upgrades, including modern wall panels, cutting-edge LED installations on both sides of the existing stage, and a sleek, upgraded stage design. In line with BICC's commitment to sustainability, the lighting system has been enhanced with eco-friendly LED solutions. Additionally, the hall features a grand new carpet, bringing a fresh, sophisticated atmosphere ideal for high-profile conferences, exhibitions, and social events.

BICC: A Fusion of Culture and Technology

The BICC renovations extend beyond Mangupura Hall, with the entire venue now featuring artistic enhancements such as the Ramayana epic depicted in intricate wall reliefs, offering guests an authentic Balinese cultural experience. LED signage throughout the BICC ensures smooth navigation for attendees, while practical improvements like anti-slip flooring in the loading dock area provide a safer and more efficient environment for event organizers.

Upgrades Across All Major Halls

Nusantara Hall, BICC's second-largest venue, now boasts premium tiled flooring in its foyer, replacing the previous carpeting for a brighter, more exclusive ambiance. A new carpet and lighting system have also been installed to elevate the hall's aesthetic and functionality. Meanwhile, Jakarta Hall has received similar upgrades, with new carpeting and LED lighting ensuring that every space at BICC aligns with modern standards of luxury and comfort.

A Legacy of Excellence Meets Future-Ready Solutions

For over 33 years, BICC has been a cornerstone of Bali's MICE industry, hosting major international events such as the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) conferences and the Asia-Africa Summit. This latest refurbishment honors that legacy while integrating cutting-edge features such as LED screens and sustainable initiatives like electric vehicle charging stations and plastic-free amenities, cementing BICC's position as Bali's leading convention hotel.

Unmatched Versatility for Any Event

With its newly refurbished facilities, BICC remains the premier venue for a wide range of events—from international conferences and music concerts to high-end corporate incentives and luxury weddings. The proximity to satellite hotels such as The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali and the secure Nusa Dua area adds to BICC's appeal as Bali's top choice for MICE and social events.

Preserving Culture, Leading Innovation

The Ramayana wall reliefs and carefully designed spaces showcase BICC's dedication to preserving Bali's rich culture, offering guests a unique blend of traditional art and modern convenience. Combined with advanced technology and a focus on sustainability, the newly renovated BICC continues to set the benchmark for Bali wedding venues, meeting rooms, and conference spaces.

"Our Bali International Convention Centre (BICC), with over 33 years of experience, continues to lead the industry with pride," said General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali and Bali International Convention Centre Sander Looijen. "Our strength lies in the expertise of our associates, many of whom have been with us for years, ensuring the highest level of service and professionalism. We are committed to preserving Bali's rich culture, enhancing the guest experience through stories like the famous Ramayana, which adds a unique cultural touch to our events."

Looijen further highlighted the center's prime location and accessibility: "BICC continues to be a source of pride for the island, solidifying its position as the perfect MICE destination, catering to everything from intimate gatherings to large-scale international events. Our premium location within ITDC, close proximity to the beach, direct connection to The Westin, and convenient access to the airport via a beautiful toll road, makes BICC not only a functional space but also an inspiring one for our guests."

As part of its transformation, BICC has also launched a newly updated website www.baliconvention.com , providing clients with easy access to venue details, floor plans, and booking options. The refreshed digital platform ensures a seamless experience for event planners looking to explore and book BICC's world-class facilities.

