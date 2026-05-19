Bali Zoo Launches Elephant Explorer, A New Approach to Meaningful Elephant Encounters

No Riding. Real Connection.

BALI, Indonesia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Since January 2026, Bali Zoo has officially transitioned away from elephant riding, introducing Elephant Explorer, a guided immersive experience designed around animal welfare, education, and meaningful interaction.

Launched on 15 April 2026, the experience reflects Bali Zoo's ongoing commitment to strengthening how visitors connect with wildlife, prioritising observation, understanding, and respectful engagement in a naturalistic environment.

Sumatran elephants at Bali Zoo’s Elephant Explorer experience

Through Elephant Explorer, visitors journey alongside elephants in a guided ranger car experience, allowing them to observe natural behaviours, learn about daily care routines, and interact with the animals in a calm and thoughtful setting. Rather than focusing on ride-based activities, the experience encourages visitors to observe and appreciate elephants through a deeper understanding of their behaviour and care.

The experience focuses on education, conservation, and respect, offering visitors the opportunity to better understand these gentle giants.

"Animal welfare has always been at the core of Bali Zoo's approach," said Emma Chandra, Head of Public Relations at Bali Zoo. "Elephant Explorer was created to ensure that every interaction supports the wellbeing of our elephants, while still offering meaningful and memorable experiences for our visitors."

Guided by experienced zoo educators and mahouts, visitors can participate in feeding sessions while learning more about elephant personalities, diet, enrichment routines, and the strong bond developed through long-term care. These guided moments give visitors a closer look at how elephants are cared for daily and how trust is built between the animals and their mahouts.

Home to 14 elephants, including two male calves born at Bali Zoo, the zoo continues its long-term commitment to conservation and responsible animal care. The presence of the calves reflects Bali Zoo's ongoing efforts to provide a safe, supportive, and enriching environment where elephants can thrive.

As travellers increasingly seek more thoughtful and educational wildlife experiences, Elephant Explorer offers families and visitors a new way to connect with elephants through understanding, respect, and shared experience.

Located just 20 minutes from Ubud, Bali Zoo is easily accessible from major tourist areas across Bali, making Elephant Explorer a convenient addition to family holidays and nature-focused travel itineraries.

About Bali Zoo

Bali Zoo is home to over 600 animals and is recognised as the first zoological park in Bali, offering educational wildlife experiences and personal encounters that encourage visitors to learn more about animals and conservation.

SOURCE Bali Zoo