Bambu Lab Launches H2C 3D Printer, Setting a New Benchmark for Multi-Material High-Speed Printing

TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab, a global leader in high-performance 3D printing, has officially introduced the H2C, a new flagship desktop 3D printer designed to bring fast, precise, and reliable multi-material printing to professional and creative users.

BambuLab H2C 3D Printer Vortek Hotend Change System

The H2C debuts Bambu Lab's innovative Vortek Multi-Material System, which integrates high-speed printing, engineering-grade accuracy, and seamless material switching into a compact desktop platform. Unlike traditional single nozzle multi-material units. The Vortek Hotend Change system enables the use of up to six interchangeable, contactless connected hotends. Tool changes take only a few seconds, with virtually no user involvement.

Thanks to the Vortek system, the H2C can print with up to seven colors or materials in a single job, without purge-cleaning of the nozzles. Each of the six hotends can be assigned to a specific filament.

Performance is a key strength of the H2C. The printer supports print speeds of up to 600 mm/s and acceleration up to 20,000 mm/s², continuing Bambu Lab's reputation for high-speed innovation. Combined with a fully enclosed, actively temperature-controlled chamber and intelligent airflow management, the H2C maintains dimensional accuracy and surface quality even at high speeds. From functional prototypes and industrial fixtures to creative and educational models, users can complete high-quality prints in significantly less time.

The H2C is also designed to deliver a more accessible and user-friendly experience. Automatic calibration, intelligent vibration compensation, and cloud-based slicing and job management reduce setup complexity and lower the learning curve for new users. Despite its advanced capabilities, the printer's footprint is compact compared to previous industrial multi-material solutions, making it well-suited for laboratories, classrooms, design studios, and small workspaces.

According to Bambu Lab, the H2C represents a shift in how multi-material 3D printing is approached. Rather than adding complexity, the system focuses on making advanced capabilities work seamlessly in the background, allowing users to concentrate on design and creativity instead of operation.

With the launch of the H2C, Bambu Lab continues its mission to make high-performance 3D printing faster, more reliable, and easier to use. The new printer empowers engineers, designers, makers, and educators to explore multi-material applications with greater confidence and efficiency.

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is committed to lowering the barriers to high-performance 3D printing through innovation. Known for speed, precision, and intelligent user experience, its products are used by creators and professionals in over 100 countries worldwide.

SOURCE STARNET TALENT LIMITED