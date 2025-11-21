BANDAI SPIRITS to Merchandise the ONE PIECE × NBA Collaboration

This collaboration is a special project that elevates the brand value of both properties by fusing two distinct cultures—animation and sports. BANDAI SPIRITS will channel the synergy generated by this partnership into a diverse product portfolio. By uniting the dream-driven battles, steadfast camaraderie, and intricately crafted universe of ONE PIECE with the NBA's dynamic team play, unwavering passion, and relentless will to win, the project will create an entirely new level of appeal.

The first item in the lineup is the "ONE PIECE × NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY," a special-edition series that pairs ONE PIECE characters with NBA themes. The debut piece captures Luffy, clad in an NBA team uniform, at the very moment he soars in for a dunk—showcasing the overwhelming detail and impact that define BANDAI SPIRITS' craftsmanship.

Established in 2018 to drive business growth in high-target markets worldwide, BANDAI SPIRITS will continue to deliver awe-inspiring experiences that exceed expectations through products imbued with true "SPIRITS"—soul.

ONE PIECE × NBA Collaboration Overview

The collaboration is built around the spirit of "ONE PIECE," known for its themes of friendship, teamwork and the pursuit of dreams, resonating both with both anime and basketball fans worldwide.

Since its serialization began in 1997, ONE PIECE has surpassed 500 million copies in worldwide circulation and continues to captivate audiences through its long-running anime series on Fuji TV. Meanwhile, the NBA has established itself as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, with games broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Together, the brands will introduce products designed to appeal to diverse fan bases and new audiences alike.

The "ONE PIECE × NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY" series' Pre-orders will be available in December 2025 in Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand on the Bandai Namco Asia Official Online Store, "PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA" (https://p-bandai.com). The lineup will subsequently expand to include plush toys, lifestyle goods, and more.

"ONE PIECE x NBA" collaboration product details

Product name ONE PIECE × NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY LOS ANGELES LAKERS ONE PIECE × NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY CHICAGO BULLS ONE PIECE × NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ONE PIECE × NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY BOSTON CELTICS ONE PIECE × NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY NEW YORK KNICKS ONE PIECE × NBA MASTER STARS PIECE THE MONKEY.D.LUFFY MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES Sale Price (Japan) 9,900 yen (tax included) Number of

types 6 types Release Scheduled for December, 2025 size Height: about 17cm Sales Route (Asia) Official online store PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA https://p-bandai.com Products will also be sequentially available at NBA Official Stores (offline stores only). Target age Over 15 years old Deployment brand BANPRESTO overview This figure depicts Luffy wearing the uniform of each NBA team as he makes

a dunk shot. Enjoy the stunning sculpt and powerful impact. Copyright ⓒEiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation © 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Product name ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER's PLUSH CHICAGO BULLS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER's PLUSH BOSTON CELTICS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER's PLUSH NEW YORK KNICKS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER's PLUSH LOS ANGELES LAKERS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER's PLUSH GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ONE PIECE × NBA CHOPPER's PLUSH MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES Sale Price (Japan) to be decided Number of

types ６ types Release Scheduled for March 2026 onward size Height: about 18㎝ Sales Route (Asia) Official online store PREMIUM BANDAI ASIA https://p-bandai.com Products will also be sequentially available at NBA Official Stores (offline stores only). Target age Over 15 years old Deployment

brand CHOPPER's overview "CHOPPER's" is a new project themed around Chopper, who has escaped the

world of pirates and is now living in the same world as us. These "CHOPPER's"

stuffed toys are dressed in the uniforms of various NBA teams. (CHOPPER's official website: https://choppers.onepiece-base.com/) Copyright ©Eiichiro Oda／Shueisha ©maxilla ©CHOPPER's Friends © 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Product name LUFFY's ONE PIECE × NBA -Uniform Icon Edition- Sale Price (Japan) to be decided Number of

types 10 types Release to be decided size Height: about 8.6㎝ Sales route Retail stores (to be decided) Target age Over 15 years old Deployment

brand TAMASHII NATIONS overview LUFFY's, a product that commemorates the adventures you and ONE PIECE

share, now features an NBA uniform icon edition. The closed-box design

features designs based on the uniforms of 10 NBA teams. Each is 1/20 the

size of Luffy's height, approximately 8.6cm tall. (LUFFY's special page: https://tamashiiweb.com/special/luffys/) Copyright ⓒEiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation © 2025 NBA Properties, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In addition, a Release has been confirmed under the TAMASHII NATIONS brand's S.H.Figuarts series. For further details, please visit https://tamashiiweb.com/special/jumpcs/onepiece/ .

The "Banpresto" brand is a brand that develops amusement prizes such as those for crane games.Banpresto develops more than 1,500 a year of prizes, ranging from stuffed animals to miscellaneous goods, including the "Chibigurumi" series of adorable, tiny stuffed animals, the "Grandista" series with its incredible and intricate sculpting quality, and the palm-sized "World Collectable Figure" series based on the concept of "treasures.

"TAMASHII NATIONS" is a unified brand for all products, focusing on figures and robots. We offer approximately 60 brands, including "Chogokin," "S.H.Figuarts," and "METAL BUILD," and deliver a rich lineup and IP, as well as high-quality, high-value-added products to customers around the world.

PREMIUM BANDAI is the Official Online Store of BANDAI NAMCO Asia Co., Ltd. Established in Hong Kong on April 20, 2012, it was the first overseas online sales point, selling limited-edition model kits, action figures, collectibles, apparel and other Bandai products. Most items are exclusively available online! Fans of Bandai products can order their favorite items at home. Stay updated with the latest PREMIUM BANDAI products and event information from official website and Facebook page.

The information in this press release is current as of November 21st, 2025

Images included in the press release are for reference only and may differ from the actual items.

