Bangkok Dusit Medical Services strengthens partnership with CNN focusing on global health issues and solutions

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), the largest private healthcare network in Thailand, is continuing its long-term partnership with CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) through the sponsorship of Vital Signs hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's multiple Emmy award-winning chief medical correspondent.

CNN's Vital Signs explores health stories from around the world and provides a global perspective on how to diagnose, treat and prevent illnesses. This year Vital Signs aired in December and was accompanied by vignettes about Your Best Life which focused on best practices around health and wellness. In addition, BDMS is sponsoring a digital editorial series that is available on the Vital Signs digital hub to highlight key health issues and the newest developments in the world of health and medicine. BDMS is also extending its sponsorship of flagship news program Anderson Cooper 360 for CNN International Asia's feed.

"We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with BDMS to align its brand with the sharing of important health information around the world," said Cathy Ibal, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial. "Advancing medical technology and finding solutions to health issues is always a topic of interest for our global audiences. We are confident that this strong cross-platform campaign including the sponsorship of Vital Signs will help deliver world-class content to create awareness around health topics brought to the forefront by medical experts."

"BDMS is determined to provide world-class healthcare services and deliver the best patient experiences and outcomes. It's a great honor to be partnering with CNN over the past years to increase health awareness in the world today and emphasize the importance of preventive care and wellness to a global audience," said Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, President, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited.

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style and CNN Business are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world's leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Bangkok Dusit Medical Services

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS) is Thailand's largest-healthcare network, medical service operator and is a world's leader of healthcare solutions provider for over 10 million Thai and international patients annually. Today, BDMS owns and manages seven major hospital groups (Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, the Royal Hospital Group and the BDMS Wellness Clinic with 56 medical facilities located in Thailand's popular destinations nationwide, including 2 hospitals in the neighboring country of Cambodia. The network has served over 2 million international patients annually who chose Thailand as their medical tourism destination. Among BDMS's subsidiaries providing healthcare solutions, there are National Healthcare Systems – largest blood diagnosis centre in Thailand, A.N.B. Laboratories & Medicpharma - laboratory and pharmaceutical product manufacturers, BDMS Medevac Center provides medical emergency transportation with hospital referral network system, and our specialized medical professionals including surgeons and nurses are trained to provide the highest level of emergency assistance. For further information, please visit http://www.bdms.co.th/.

