Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024: A Dazzling Spectacle of Light and Culture

Experience the magic of Thailand's night-time tourism across Bangkok's iconic landmarks, further elevating Thailand's reputation as a global festival hub

BANGKOK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, proudly launched the Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024 during its opening ceremony yesterday evening. Running from 17 December 2024 to 5 January 2025, between 18:00–22:00, the festival transforms Bangkok into a mesmerising hub of night-time tourism, reinforcing the city's status as a World-Class Event Hub.

The opening ceremony of the ‘Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024’ at Nimibutr Stadium featured the vibrant “DJ Deng” light installation, transforming the venue into a dynamic dance hotspot.

Aligned with the government's policy and the National Soft Power Development Committee's strategy, this event showcases Thailand's cultural richness while stimulating the local economy and enhancing the country's reputation as a global Festival Hub. The festival is a highlight of the Thailand Winter Festivals 2024, themed "7 Wonders of Thailand", which brings together a variety of cultural, artistic, and festive activities across the nation.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Mr. Sorawong Thienthong remarked, "The year-end is a special time for Thailand, filled with the joy of celebrations and an abundance of events nationwide. The Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024 beautifully highlights Thailand's position as a World-Class Event Hub, combining vibrant artistry and cutting-edge innovation in night-time tourism. This event not only promises unforgettable moments for visitors but also underscores our efforts to stimulate economic growth and showcase the country's creative potential."

TAT Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool added, "The Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024 is more than a celebration of light and art; it represents a vital step in elevating Thailand's reputation as a global festival hub. By intertwining cultural richness with modern technology, this event revitalises Bangkok's night-time economy and creates opportunities for local businesses to thrive. We are confident that this festival will leave lasting impressions and inspire visitors to discover the many wonders of Thailand."

Themed Highlights: 'Moo Deng Takes Over Bangkok'

This year's festival promises a spectacular experience under the whimsical theme "Moo Deng Takes Over Bangkok", featuring the adorable "Nong Moo Deng", a bouncy baby pygmy hippo from Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo who has become a global social media sensation. As the festival mascot, Moo Deng will transform Bangkok into a playful, illuminated wonderland. Visitors are invited to "bounce" through the city's nine chic landmarks, each filled with unique installations, dazzling light displays, and an electrifying atmosphere.

Whether it's dancing alongside DJ Deng, shopping with Madame Deng, or snapping photos with Dengzilla, this one-of-a-kind experience blends creativity, fun, and innovation to create a festive atmosphere like no other.

A Visual Feast Across Three Routes and Nine Landmarks

The festival offers visitors an enchanting journey through three key routes, featuring nine uniquely illuminated landmarks across Bangkok:

1. Pathumwan to Nimibutr Stadium Route

Nimibutr Stadium : A "DJ Deng" light installation turns the venue into a dynamic dance hotspot.

: A "DJ Deng" light installation turns the venue into a dynamic dance hotspot. One Siam Skywalk : Inflatable art with the "Madame Deng" character welcomes shoppers to this vibrant retail district.

: Inflatable art with the "Madame Deng" character welcomes shoppers to this vibrant retail district. Siam Centre to Central World: Stunning installation art transforms the area into an Instagram-worthy destination.

2. Hua Lamphong to Yaowarat Route

Hua Lamphong Station : Modern light installations and projection mapping showcase the "Dengzilla" concept.

: Modern light installations and projection mapping showcase the "Dengzilla" concept. Phadung Krung Kasem Canal : A picturesque canal adorned with colourful light displays.

: A picturesque canal adorned with colourful light displays. Thai-Chinese Friendship Road : "Deng's footprints" light patterns guide visitors along a scenic pathway.

: "Deng's footprints" light patterns guide visitors along a scenic pathway. Odeon Circle: A delightful " Muay Deng " art installation celebrates Chinese-Thai heritage.

3. Asoke-Sukhumvit Route

Asoke BTS Skywalk : Cutting-edge projection mapping and light displays illuminate the iconic walkway.

: Cutting-edge projection mapping and light displays illuminate the iconic walkway. Benjasiri Park: "Deng in the Park" invites visitors to enjoy a cheerful picnic-like atmosphere amidst glowing lights.

Driving Tourism and Economic Impact

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool concluded "The Bangkok Illumination Festival embodies TAT's commitment to the IGNITE Thailand's Tourism strategy, which seeks to elevate the country as a regional tourism hub through world-class events. This festival is a testament to our vision of creating enriching travel experiences that drive economic sustainability."

The festival is expected to attract 435,000 visitors, generating an estimated 1.2 billion Baht in economic activity.

Travel Tips: Explore via Public Transport

Visitors are encouraged to explore the Bangkok Illumination Festival 2024 conveniently by using Bangkok's extensive public transportation network. The nine illuminated landmarks are easily accessible via the BTS Skytrain, MRT Subway, and public buses, making it simple to navigate the city's festive routes. For example, landmarks along the Pathumwan-Nimibutr route can be reached via BTS stations such as National Stadium and Siam, while the Hua Lamphong-Yaowarat route connects seamlessly with MRT Hua Lamphong and Wat Mangkon stations. Similarly, the Asoke-Sukhumvit route is best accessed via BTS Asok or MRT Sukhumvit stations. Public transport not only reduces travel time but also contributes to a more sustainable travel experience during this vibrant celebration.

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)