Bangkok Shines as Agoda's Top Christmas Destination for 2024

BANGKOK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda reports a 14% increase in accommodation searches for the holiday season compared to last year, with Bangkok emerging as the most popular global Christmas destination. Bangkok takes the crown from Tokyo as the leading destination for Christmas holidays, with Tokyo now in second place, followed by Seoul, Taipei and Osaka.

Asian cities remain the most sought-after destinations for Christmas travel on Agoda, and Bangkok's rise in rankings highlights the city's growing allure as a festive destination, particularly during Thailand's cooler months.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "The rising interest in Christmas travel is fantastic to see, with Bangkok leading the way. With Agoda's main operational center based in Thailand's capital, we fully understand the allure of this amazing city. We're proud to help travelers find the perfect place to celebrate the festive season with ease and affordability."

As travelers prepare for their Christmas holiday plans, Agoda offers a comprehensive selection of over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all available for seamless booking. Download the Agoda app for the latest deals or visit agoda.com/deals.

SOURCE Agoda