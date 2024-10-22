Bangladesh Pavilion at ITB Asia to Showcase Unique Blend of Culture and Nature of Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangladesh Tourism Board is excited to announce its participation in ITB Asia 2024, held in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 23 - 25 October 2024.

Bangladesh is home to a uniquely rich culture that has evolved throughout history and continues to thrive today. Located on the world's largest bay, Bay of Bengal, this land is shaped by ever-changing paths of its thousand rivers, continuously transforming its shores. For centuries, Bangladesh has captivated world with its exquisite craftsmanship, from legendary Muslin to the intricate Nakshikantha. Its harmonious relationship between people and nature reflects a deep-rooted connection that continues to inspire. A twentieth century idea, microcredit, has changed lives and has created path for the world to think and grow together towards betterment, a collective perspective that is being practiced everywhere now. Bangladesh is truly a country that will surprise travelers in many unforeseeable ways.

This country is a fascinating destination that offers a wealth of natural beauty such as Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world and home of famous Royal Bengal Tiger, the most beautiful backwater swamps of Sylhet and Barishal region, Cox's Bazar, longest sea beach of world. Bangladesh is also rich in cultural heritage such as Sompura Mahavihara, Buddhist monastery and ancient university. Rickshaw Painting, unique traditional art that has earned the status of UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, Mangal Shobhajatra, an inclusive cultural procession on Bengali New Year, Nakshi Kantha, a century-old Bengali art tradition and Patachitra, unique folk tradition of visual storytelling are some major attractions of this region. To demonstrate all these beauty and attractions of this captivating the country, Bangladesh Tourism Board participated at ITB Asia with uniquely designed Bangladesh Pavilion. Pavilion is designed in such a manner that visitors can get a quick glimpse of what is waiting for them in Bangladesh. As a special addition, travel operators from Bangladesh will offer exclusive travel deals and packages to visit and explore this country. Also, visitors can enjoy engaging presentations, unique cultural and culinary experiences and information on travel itineraries that highlight the best of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Tourism Board cordially invites everyone to explore Bangladesh Pavilion, in ITB Asia 2024, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 23 to 25 October. Join and discover exclusive travel deals, engaging presentations, and interactive experiences that promise an unforgettable glimpse into essence of Bangladesh.

