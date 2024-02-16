BANGSAR HEIGHTS PAVILION PARTNERS WITH HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION FOR HYATT PLACE JOHOR BAHRU CITY CENTRE AT QUAYSIDE JBCC

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading developer Bangsar Heights Pavilion (BHP) today announced a landmark partnership with an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H), one of the world's leading global hospitality brands, to manage the 200-room Hyatt Place Johor Bahru City Centre to be located at Quayside JBCC, a new lifestyle, retail and entertainment destination in the heart of Johor Bahru.

This collaboration marks a significant occasion for both parties, bringing Hyatt Place's renowned select service offering tailored for those working on-the-go or travelling with families to Quayside JBCC, and solidifying Bangsar Heights Pavilion's position as a leader in innovative development projects.

Quayside JBCC is a freehold mixed development comprising retail, hotel, serviced suites, and sky bar fine dining with an expected gross development value of RM600mil. Located in the historical heart of Johor Bahru, this development is just a short distance from the Johor Bahru Customs, Immigrations and Quarantine Centre. Sitting on a prime location of the Johor Bahru City Centre (JBCC), it entails a development with a total of 482 serviced suites managed by the prestigious branded operator, 24 units of commercial retail, a 200 keys hotel suite and rooftop sky bar and fine-dining. A total of 292 car park lots are available for guests and visitors, complementing the surrounding area to provide extra parking spaces for the convenience of its affluent visitors.

Aaron Yap, CEO of BHP said, "We believe that this partnership will add value to the stakeholders of both companies; locally and internationally. Hyatt Place is a globally recognised brand known for its modern amenities, warm hospitality, and commitment to guest satisfaction, which aligns with our commitment to providing hassle-free experiences for all our customers and residents. We believe their expertise will be instrumental in positioning Quayside JBCC as a premier destination in Johor Bahru."

David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt said, "We are thrilled to be working with BHP to introduce Hyatt Place Johor Bahru City Centre in Malaysia. With BHP's legacy of over 30 years of experience in developing residential, commercial, and industrial properties in the country, we are proud to give our guests a place they can call their own, defined by a comfortable and convenient stay during their travel. This collaboration reflects the exciting growth of the Hyatt Place brand in Southeast Asia, and underscores Hyatt's position as the leading global hospitality brand in upscale accommodations for business and leisure travellers worldwide."

The 200 spacious guest rooms at Hyatt Place Johor Bahru City Centre will feature amenities thoughtfully designed around guest needs, with dedicated spaces to work, sleep, and hang out, with features including a comfy Cozy Corner sectional sleeper sofa, large desk, mini fridge, and more. Guests will be able to enjoy a wide array of choices at The Breakfast Bar or grab a bite or drink in the casual lobby bar and restaurant, offering a thoughtfully sourced and creatively curated menu. The Market at the hotel will also offer a variety of perfectly packaged grab-and-go items, all available 24/7. Travellers can further benefit from the brand's convenient Necessities program, offering a wide array of must-have essentials for those in need. In addition, guests have plenty of space to work in the hotel's guest rooms, 24/7 business centre, or flexible meeting spaces, or unwind at the 24/7 fitness centre and swimming pool.

With its strategic position in Johor Bahru's thriving commercial district, Quayside JBCC is poised to become a vibrant hub for shopping, dining, entertainment and business. The development boasts of exclusive leasable space, encompassing a diverse range of retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, and leisure facilities. With its modern design, convenient location, and curated tenant mix, Quayside JBCC is set to attract both local residents and tourists seeking a unique and engaging experience.

Aaron further elaborated that Quayside JBCC will be a place to work, live and play, but also to be a new ecosystem to grow, connect and thrive. "Quayside JBCC is designed to emphasise the rich heritage of the surrounding area and revitalise the days of old with modern influences. It goes beyond the tangible buildings; it is the confluence of history and what the future holds for its residents, present and future," he continued.

Bangsar Heights Pavilion is a subsidiary of the Bangsar Heights Group, inheriting a legacy of over 30 years of experience in developing residential, commercial, and industrial properties across Malaysia. Founded by Datuk Seri Dr. Robert Lim, the company boasts a portfolio of over 50 completed and sold developments, with a GDV valued at over RM5 billion.

Hyatt Place hotels combine style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today's multi-tasking traveller. Guests can enjoy thoughtfully designed guestrooms featuring distinct zones for sleep, work and play, and free flowing social spaces that offer seamless transitions from work to relaxation. With more than 415 locations globally, Hyatt Place hotels offer freshly prepared food around the clock, efficient service and differentiated experiences for World of Hyatt members.

Bangsar Heights Pavilion Sdn. Bhd (BHP). is a subsidiary of the renowned Bangsar Heights Group, with a proven track record of over 30 years, successfully completed property developments in various locations in Malaysia, including Johor, Melaka, N. Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur. Founded by the visionary Datuk Seri Dr Robert Lim A.N., the company has achieved remarkable feats in developing more than 50 residential, commercial and industrial marvels across Malaysia with a GDV of over RM5 billion. The company is dedicated to crafting inspirational spaces for generations, setting new standards for high-quality, high-value, and sustainable properties with long-term investment value at strategic locations nationwide. Their latest development, Quayside JBCC, is set to uplift and rejuvenate the surrounding area and position itself as a landmark development in the Johor Bahru cityscape.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,300 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 76 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®,a Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith™, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com .

Quayside JBCC is a freehold mixed development comprising serviced suites, commercial retails, hotel suites and sky bar fine dining with an expected gross development value of RM600mil. Quayside JBCC has two main compositions in accommodations; 482 units of Serviced Suites managed and operated by Oakwood Hotel & Apartments (a subsidiary of Ascott International Group Pte. Ltd.) and 200 keys of Hotel Suites managed and operated by Hyatt Place (a subsidiary of Hyatt Hotel Corporation commonly known as Hyatt Hotels & Resorts). Located within the Ibrahim International Business District (IIBD) - the core economic area of southern Malaysia, the development has reached new heights by winning the prestigious Five Star American Standard Asia Pacific Property Award 2023-2024 (APPA) for Best Leisure Development in Malaysia, and nominated for Regional Nominee for Asia Pacific region bestowed upon by the International Property Awards (IPA) ; and Winner in Category of Property Development / Hotels and Resorts by Outstanding Property Awards London (OPAL) for 2023 and Winner for Malaysia Property Development Excellence Achievement Award (KSI) awarded by Menteri Besar Johor for 2023.

