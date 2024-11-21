Banpu NEXT and Durapower ready for mass production at Thailand battery assembly plant, leading country's commercial electric vehicle transition

BANGKOK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banpu NEXT, a subsidiary of Banpu PCL and a leading Net Zero Solutions provider in Asia-Pacific, together with Durapower*, a global leader in performance lithium battery storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications, today inaugurated the DP NEXT assembly plant to accelerate electrification and clean transport in the Thai mobility market.

Located in AMATA City Chonburi Industrial Estate, this state-of-the-art facility is poised to accelerate the adoption of electric buses and heavy-duty vehicles within Thailand and the wider Asia-Pacific region. The plant's operation aligns with Thailand's Net Zero emissions goals and contributes to the country's transition towards a sustainable future and economic growth.

Being operated by the joint venture (JV) company between Banpu NEXT and Durapower, the DP NEXT plant leverages the combined expertise of both teams, bringing together advanced technological know-how and a deep understanding of the market to deliver high-performance, reliable batteries tailored to the region's needs. The plant utilizes semi-automated intelligent production lines, mirroring the technology employed at Durapower's facilities. This ensures that batteries are specifically engineered to meet the demands of electric buses and heavy-duty electric vehicles with their lightweight designs, fast-charging, and high storage capacities. The batteries also prioritize safety through rigorous standards, such as UNECE Regulation No. 100 Rev.3, an important European requirement for the approval of road electric vehicles or IEC 62660, a performance testing standard for secondary lithium-ion cells for the propulsion of electric road vehicles. All of batteries produced at the DP NEXT plant are also required to pass the stringent nail penetration test, demonstrating the ability of the technology to mitigate any undesirable battery effects in cases of vehicular incidents.

The DP NEXT plant boasts a production capacity of more than 15,000 battery packs per year in response to market demand, with long-term plans to expand to a maximum capacity of 1 GWh. This will cater to the rapidly growing demand for EVs in this region, with 80% of production allocated for the domestic market and 20% for export to Southeast Asia, India, and USA. The plant offers a comprehensive range of battery solutions for both Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) as well as Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistries, catering to various EV segments for the transportation and logistics industry. These include:

Commercial Vehicles: Electric trucks, buses, forklifts, trailers, dump trucks, semi-trailers, and aircraft tow tractors.

Electric trucks, buses, forklifts, trailers, dump trucks, semi-trailers, and aircraft tow tractors. Specialty Vehicles: Tailored solutions for specific applications such as electric tuk-tuks, vessel/shipbuilders and vehicles used for port transportation.

Tailored solutions for specific applications such as electric tuk-tuks, vessel/shipbuilders and vehicles used for port transportation. EV Scooters (Motorcycles) and battery swapping for electric motorcycles.

and battery swapping for electric motorcycles. Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

Mr. Smittipon Srethapramote, Chief Executive Officer, Banpu NEXT Co., Ltd., said: "The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of the global electric bus market, with projected growth expected to surge from US$44.74 billion in 2024 to US$73.88 billion by 2029**. As part of Thailand's aims to have 33,000 electric buses and trucks or 40% of registered vehicles on its road by 2030***, this new plant is a prime example of this trend. It also presents a great opportunity for suppliers of heavy-duty EV batteries, as the battery assembly plant marks a pivotal step in our journey to become the 'Net-Zero Solutions Provider' for enterprises across Asia Pacific. In addition, this plant will significantly boost Thailand's jobs market by creating over 300 job opportunities for local workers, aligning with its long-term production."

Mr. Kelvin Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Durapower Group, said: "This new DP NEXT plant will allow Durapower to expand its reach in providing industry leading battery solutions to customers worldwide. Besides the usual production and assembly processes, the DP NEXT plant has the unique added benefit of supporting steadfast innovation, by harnessing our advanced technology and deep industry expertise to deliver superior-quality battery systems, tailored to the specific needs of our different customer segments. It will enable us to provide clean and sustainable energy solutions to our customers in Thailand, further enhancing our vision of a circular economy across the Asia-Pacific region."

Beyond providing innovative and reliable battery solutions to a diverse customer base, Banpu NEXT and Durapower empower businesses to embrace electric mobility, supporting the business transformation and energy transition to a Net Zero society. This facility will play a crucial role in accelerating EV adoption in Thailand and contributing to a more sustainable future.

About Banpu NEXT

Banpu NEXT Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Banpu PCL, is a leading Net Zero Solutions provider in the Asia-Pacific region. The company supports the transition to Net Zero society. The five core business groups are Renewable Power, Energy Storage Systems, Energy Trading, e-Mobility, and Smart Cities & Energy Management. With all these five businesses, the company boasts the capability to offer "Total Smart Energy Solutions" as the long-term partner who combines technology and digital platform with its energy expertise to provide the best tailor-made solutions, empowering organizations to tap into an infinite of clean energy and accelerate smart business transformation. Banpu NEXT is the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO)-certified for its Carbon Footprint for Organizations (CFO). In 2023, the company and its Thai subsidiaries operate on 100% renewable energy, offset through the International REC Standard (I-REC). This underscores Banpu NEXT's commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit www.banpunext.co.th, www.facebook.com/banpunext, www.linkedin.com/company/banpu-next-company-limited/

About Durapower Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Durapower offers closed-loop, end-to-end energy storage solutions for the electric mobility and renewable energy applications including on and off-road Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, electric marine vessel and stationary energy storage solutions. Since 2009, Durapower has been a leading innovator of Lithium-Ion cell technology, focusing on the research and development of battery materials, battery cell manufacturing and system integration. With a global presence spanning 24 countries and 49 cities, including European Countries, China, India and Southeast Asia. Durapower Group strives to make scalable, sustainable batteries that support the circular economy, empowering lives and transforming the future towards a carbon neutral economy.

For more information, visit www.durapowergroup.com.

