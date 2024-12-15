Bantex Unveils Brand Refresh and Expansion of Product Line at Jakarta Launch Conference

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantex, a leader in high-quality stationery, revealed a major brand refresh and an expansion of its product line at a specially arranged brand launch conference on December 13 in Jakarta. A total of 31 categories have been launched in this phase, with over 600 new SKUs introduced to the Indonesian market. The event attracted over 500 clients from around the world, as well as senior executives from Bantex, its new shareholder RUHONG Group, and PT.

This brand launch conference marked a pivotal moment for Bantex, aimed at informing the market about the revitalized brand image and conveying the brand philosophy of "Achieving made easy." The event underscored Bantex's commitment to reinforcing its market positioning as a high-quality, mid-to-high-end stationery brand.

During the event, Bantex showcased its impressive development history and robust product structure while laying out future plans. The company emphasized its pursuit of innovation and quality, positioning itself as providing a comprehensive "one-stop solution" across all product categories. This approach not only enhances operational efficiency for clients but also elevates the overall user experience.

Bantex's senior leader emphasized the importance of their recent brand refresh and strategic expansion. He noted that these efforts are aimed not only at achieving growth but also at bolstering market confidence and outlook. He elaborated that the company is committed to innovation and leadership in delivering top-tier stationery solutions.

The senior leader from RUHONG Group highlighted the potential of Indonesia's growing market and reaffirmed the group's commitment to investing in Bantex. He emphasized plans to enhance local manufacturing capabilities and create job opportunities. These efforts, he noted, aim to drive long-term growth and build a brighter future.

The brand revitalization at Bantex includes significant category expansion, the launch of new products, and upgrades to their visual identity, which encompasses package design and outlook. This refresh aligns with the brand development philosophy and positioning, catering to local and global market needs.

The expansion includes a new product category featuring a wide range of items such as writing materials, notebooks, office stationery, storage solutions, binding, adhesives, and document management tools, as well as smart devices alike attendance machines, scanners, laminators, shredders, and safes.

The series of initiatives undertaken by Bantex are a testament to their unwavering commitment to innovation and quality. These efforts reinforce Bantex's position as a leader in high-end stationery supplies, aligning perfectly with the needs and expectations of their diverse clientele.

For more information on Bantex's innovative solutions and their impact on the Office and school industry, please visit https://bantex.co.id/

