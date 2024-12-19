Banyan Group Celebrates its Landmark 30th Year with Record Openings; On Track to Welcome 100th Resort for its Singapore Homecoming in 2025

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58), an independent, global hospitality company, reflects on a landmark 30th year of progress and celebrations, alongside announcing an exciting pipeline for 2025. The Group is set to welcome its 100th resort for its homecoming debut in Singapore, and will see openings in new destinations beyond Asia, including Tanzania and the Dominican Republic.

"We are in our next chapter of growth and innovation, building momentum from the last 30 years as we enter this new phase. 2025 will continue to be a meaningful evolution of our dynamic portfolio as we plant flags in new locations in Asia and beyond. With new destinations, products, experiences and partnerships, we also look forward to the deepening of our sustainability promise and commitment to wellbeing." said Eddy See, President and Chief Executive Officer, Banyan Group.

Brand Evolution Continues with New Frontiers in 2025

Growth momentum is poised to continue in the upcoming year, with 15 new hotel and resort openings, and five new branded residence developments set to expand the Group's portfolio. Reflecting a continued brand evolution, key hotel and resort openings in 2025 will offer multi-concept spaces that transform the boundaries of traditional hospitality to offer guests a layered experience—integrating wellbeing, nature, culture, community, retail and more—that evolves throughout their travel. Highlights include:

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree , Banyan Group's inaugural resort in Singapore . The 338-room resort nestled within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve—Singapore's integrated wildlife and nature destination—offers a nature-inspired stay where every element, from the architecture to the interiors, is designed to harmonise with the environment.

, Banyan Group's inaugural resort in . The 338-room resort nestled within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve—Singapore's integrated wildlife and nature destination—offers a nature-inspired stay where every element, from the architecture to the interiors, is designed to harmonise with the environment. Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape , Banyan Group's first safari resort and opening in Tanzania . Cradled within the largely untouched wilderness of Ruaha National Park and along the banks of the Great Ruaha River, the resort provides a purposeful discovery experience that brings deep connection and immersion into the local community, culture and wild encounters.

, Banyan Group's first safari resort and opening in . Cradled within the largely untouched wilderness of Ruaha National Park and along the banks of the Great Ruaha River, the resort provides a purposeful discovery experience that brings deep connection and immersion into the local community, culture and wild encounters. Banyan Group's first standalone integrated development , a boutique urban offering located in the vibrant city of Bangkok . Combining accommodations, spa, dining, a membership club, and a nightclub, the development offers a dynamic space where guests can connect, relax, and work, providing a rich, evolving experience within a single destination. More to be announced in 2025.

, a boutique urban offering located in the vibrant city of . Combining accommodations, spa, dining, a membership club, and a nightclub, the development offers a dynamic space where guests can connect, relax, and work, providing a rich, evolving experience within a single destination. More to be announced in 2025. Multi-brand expansion continuing in Asia , with new hotel and resort openings in the region, including Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay in China ; Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan and Cassia Saekdal Jeju in South Korea ; Cassia Ram-Intra Bangkok, in Thailand ; and Homm Mandaue City Cebu in the Philippines , among others.

, with new hotel and resort openings in the region, including Banyan Tree Zhuhai Phoenix Bay in ; Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan and Cassia Saekdal Jeju in ; Cassia Ram-Intra Bangkok, in ; and Homm Mandaue City Cebu in , among others. Expanding presence in the Caribbean , with the opening of Cassia Punta Cana , Banyan Group's first resort in the Dominican Republic .

, with the opening of , Banyan Group's first resort in the . Increasing retail footprint, with Banyan Tree Gallery products made available to global travellers on board Emirates and EVA Air from 2025.

Banyan Group's founding ethos of 'Embracing the Environment, Empowering People' will also continue to drive developments across the sustainability and wellbeing realms:

Marine conservation efforts will be strengthened with the launch of the Coral Reef Restoration Project on Hainan Island , in partnership with the China Environmental Projection Foundation, as well as with the introduction of a new coral larval restoration method to be adopted in the Maldives .

, in partnership with the China Environmental Projection Foundation, as well as with the introduction of a new coral larval restoration method to be adopted in the . Supported by the Rewilding Banyan Fund, rewilding efforts aimed at restoring natural habitats will be expanded to include an upcoming bee-friendly forest on Bintan Island in Indonesia .

. Banyan Group's proprietary 8 Pillars of Wellbeing will be further integrated across the stay experience through retreats, visiting practitioner programmes, alongside exciting developments to the Group's spa brands in 2025.

Landmark Year in 2024

Reflecting on the year passed, Banyan Group significantly expanded its portfolio and introduced a suite of anniversary events and commemorative initiatives globally. Highlights included:

Record 18 new hotel and resort openings , with six in Japan and South Korea , and eight in China as part of the Group's multi-brand expansion strategy across Asia—among them, Banyan Tree's debut in Japan with Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto.

, with six in and , and eight in as part of the Group's multi-brand expansion strategy across Asia—among them, Banyan Tree's debut in with Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto. Six new branded residence developments unveiled , including the first-ever Garrya Residences and projects within the nature-integrated Laguna Lakelands. Agreements were also signed to launch branded residences in Madrid and Dubai , bolstering the Group's upcoming presence Europe and the Middle East .

, including the first-ever Garrya Residences and projects within the nature-integrated Laguna Lakelands. Agreements were also signed to launch branded residences in and , bolstering the Group's upcoming presence and the . 11 new galleries, 12 new spa openings and a steadfast focus on wellbeing , with the launch of seven retreats and experiences of various themes and formats, designed to foster a global community of wellbeing enthusiasts and like-minded individuals who share a commitment to personal growth and fulfilment.

, with the launch of seven retreats and experiences of various themes and formats, designed to foster a global community of wellbeing enthusiasts and like-minded individuals who share a commitment to personal growth and fulfilment. Continued advocacy for sustainable hospitality , with the establishment of the Rewilding Banyan Fund, underscoring the Group's commitment to environmental stewardship; the expansion of Our Marine Lab at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, reinforcing the Group's leadership in marine conservation; and the funding of the Greater Good Grants initiative to benefit the local communities and environments in which the Group operates.

, with the establishment of the Rewilding Banyan Fund, underscoring the Group's commitment to environmental stewardship; the expansion of Our Marine Lab at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, reinforcing the Group's leadership in marine conservation; and the funding of the Greater Good Grants initiative to benefit the local communities and environments in which the Group operates. Commemorative 30th anniversary initiatives, including a brand evolution and name shift to Banyan Group, the launch of an experiential members programme, withBanyan, and publication of a special edition anniversary book to mark the occasion. Key initiatives also centred around celebrating 30 years since the inception of the Group's first and flagship Banyan Tree brand, which saw its hotels and resorts worldwide offering a curated collection of anniversary experiences, alongside the introduction of Banyan Tree Gallery retail exclusives.

Banyan Group's milestones and achievements were globally recognised in 2024 with over a hundred awards and accolades achieved across the business this landmark year.

