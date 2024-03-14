BANYAN TREE BANGKOK JOINS HOTEL ICON IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE THAI AUTHORITY FOR THAI ACTIVITIES IN HONG KONG

Unlike any other, Hotel ICON is an upscale Hong Kong hotel in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui East, only 5-minute walk from the MTR Hung Hom station. Standing as a testament to Hong Kong's creative energy and vibrant arts scene, Hotel ICON showcases work from the city's celebrated designers and the world's most acclaimed architects. Hotel ICON has 262 stylish guest rooms, with sizes from 36 square meters to 80 square meters. Located on level 9, Hotel ICON's Angsana Spa is a tranquil oasis while the harbour-facing outdoor swimming pool and fitness centre allow guests to exercise while enjoying views of Hong Kong Island's spectacular skyline.

Thai Food Influence Festival @ The Market, Hotel ICON

12 March to 30 April 2024

The collaboration commenced with a Thai Food Influence Festival at the renowned buffet restaurant The Market, Hotel ICON, showcasing the extraordinary talents of Head of Thai Cuisine Chef Renu Homsombat from Banyan Tree Bangkok. Chef Renu flew to Hong Kong to collaborate with Hotel ICON's Executive Chef Danny Ho and SHTM students undertaking internship at the hotel in curating an exceptional Thai-themed buffet at The Market. This culinary extravaganza features authentic Northern Thai delicacies and will be available from 12 March to 30 April 2024. Chef Renu will be at Hotel ICON from 12 March for a week, infusing her expertise and passion into the culinary creations of more than 20 authentic Thai dishes from appetizer, soup, hot dish to dessert.

Chef Renu learnt to cook at an early age from her mother, who owns a small restaurant in her hometown. Being exposed to the culinary world since childhood, she decided right from the outset that she was going to become a chef. With her passion and dedication, she developed her skills and repertoire over the years to become an acclaimed chef. She is the mastermind behind Saffron's culinary creations around the world, with her presence in 10 restaurants in 7 different countries spanning from Asia to Africa and all the way to the far-flung Americas. Additionally, she has been invited as a guest chef to join several promotions internationally, such as Lotte, Sheraton Hotels, Shangri-La, to name a few.

Launch Event at The Market

12 March 2024

To mark the launch of this exciting collaboration, a grand event took place on 12 March 2024, with the presence of esteemed guests including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Hotel ICON's General Manager Mr. Ian Lee, Banyan Tree Bangkok's SAVP/General Manager Ms. Nopparat Aumpa, Consul-General Royal Thai Consulate-General of Hong Kong Mr. Chaturont Chaiyakam, Consul (Commerce), Office of Thai Trade Commissioner, Hong Kong Ms. Pannakarn Jiamsuchon and Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Mrs. Phornmon Chansri. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially kick off the Thai Food Influence Festival.

Seminar at PolyU on Thai Food and Culture

14 March 2024

As part of the collaboration, a seminar on Thai Food and Culture will be held on 14 March 2024. Conducted by Banyan Tree Bangkok, this seminar aims to promote cultural knowledge sharing and discussions, both physically at Hotel ICON Academy, a co-shared space with the SHTM, and through an online video sharing platform.

4-hand Symphony of Cantonese Flavours

21 to 22 March 2024 - Banyan Tree Bangkok

27 to 30 March 2024 – Banyan Tree Phuket

The contemporary Chinese restaurant located on level 59 of Banyan Tree Bangkok Bai Yun and the signature restaurant The Watercourt at Banyan Tree Phuket will present 4-Hand Symphony of Cantonese Flavours Menu, a unique culinary collaboration between Executive Chinese Chef Chi Ki Wong from Hotel ICON, Hong Kong, and Banyan Tree Bangkok's Cantonese resident Chef Simon Kin Man Kwok. The two master chefs will join forces to craft an exquisite eight-course culinary journey that blends traditional Cantonese cuisines with local influences. Diners can expect eight-course palatable dishes such as a trilogy appetizer highlighting jelly fish, crispy pork, and bird nest; Hong Kong-style sautéed Phuket lobster; classic steamed grouper in lotus leaf with a modern twist; and abalone steak with egg noodles.

Special Offer at Angsana Spa, Hotel ICON Hong Kong

To celebrate the Thai Food Influence Festival, Angsana Spa at Hotel ICON is launching the Glamorous Family Spa Voyage Package, offering parents the opportunity to indulge in a 75-minute massage and body wrap alongside their little ones, starting from HK$2,288. Additionally, spa packages of 2.5 hours or more are available with an enticing 18% discount. Package is available from 1 March to 30 April 2024. All spa therapists at Angsana Spa are accredited by the prestigious Banyan Tree Thailand Spa Academy.

Very Hong Kong Room Offer, Hotel ICON Hong Kong

Hotel ICON's Very Hong Kong Room Offer enables guests to save up to 15% when booking the hotel 14 days in advance. Whether guests are visiting Hong Kong for business travel, a family holiday, a romantic escape, or a personal retreat, they can immerse themselves in a remarkable hotel experience throughout their journey. Offer is available until 31 August 2024.

For details: https://www.hotel-icon.com/offers/very-hong-kong-package

"We are thrilled to embark on a groundbreaking collaboration with Banyan Tree Bangkok, presenting a rare and exceptional opportunity for our culinary teams to engage in a transformative educational exchange. By sending our chefs to their esteemed establishment and welcoming their chefs to Hotel ICON, we aim to foster a dynamic cultural exchange where both parties can learn, grow, and push the boundaries of culinary excellence. This collaboration epitomizes our unwavering commitment to continuous learning and development, propelling us towards new heights of culinary innovation and mastery." Mr. Ian Lee, General Manager of Hotel ICON.

"Thailand takes great pride in its culinary prowess which stands as a vital pillar of the country's most crucial soft power. With an exquisite blend of traditional herbs and aromatics, Thai food offers a diverse yet signature flavour profile, establishing itself as an iconic presence in the culinary world. Renowned Thai dishes such as Tom Yum Goong and Pad Thai have also become a cherished part of the daily life of many Hong Kongers.

The Royal Thai Consulate-General, Hong Kong welcomes the collaboration between Hotel ICON and Banyan Tree Bangkok, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to deliver the exceptional quality and tantalising taste of Thai cuisine." Mr. Chaturont Chaiyakam, Consul-General of Royal Thai Consulate-General, Hong Kong.

"Thailand has long been recognized as "the kitchen of the world". Blessed by abundant natural resources and continuous development in R&D and food-technology, Thailand is now one of the largest food exporters in the world. The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, had been dedicating its efforts to promote Thai products and services via different strategic approaches, including Thai SELECT certificate to market Thai cuisines, Thai Hom Mali Rice logo to educate consumers, and varieties of in-store promotions, etc.

By collaborating with reliable partners like Hotel ICON with support from Banyan Tree Bangkok and PolyU, we are confident that "The Market - Thai Food Influence Festival 2024" will further create public awareness to showcase what Thailand can offers. Meanwhile, I hope you all will enjoy authentic Thai taste, filled with tasty cooking ingredients along with the renowned healthy choice of aromatic rice from Thailand!" Ms. Pannakarn Jiamsuchon, Consul (Commercial), Office of Thai Trade Commissioner, HK.

Hotel ICON Telephone: (852) 3400 1300 E-mail: [email protected] Address: 17 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong Website: https://www.hotel-icon.com Facebook & Instagram: @hoteliconhk

Angsana Spa Telephone: (852) 3400 1052 E-mail: [email protected] Address: 9/F, Hotel ICON, 17 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong Website: https://www.angsana.com/spa/angsana-spa-hotel-ICON

About Hotel ICON

A luxury hotel located in the heart of East Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. In the environment of the creative and energetic artistic aura of Hong Kong, Hotel ICON is an artwork presented by famous Hong Kong designers and prestigious international architects. Offering ultimate comfort and excellent service for guests, Hotel ICON has 262 stylish guest rooms, with sizes from 36 square meters to 80 square meters. The Angsana Spa found on the 9th floor is an oasis of tranquility, while the outdoor sea view swimming pool and fitness centre allow guests to both exercise and indulge in the spectacular skyline of Hong Kong Island. The hotel's largest banquet hall, Silverbox, with a maximum capacity of 580 people, is an ideal venue for banquets or meetings. Hotel ICON also has three restaurants, including Above & Beyond, and The Market and GREEN, which provide customers with quality food and impeccable service. In 2023, Above & Beyond, the hotel's Cantonese restaurant, has been elected as one of the 'The Best Restaurants" by Tatler Dining Hong Kong, as its modern Cantonese cuisine and enchanting view create a sublime dining experience for diners. In alignment with the motto of 'We Love to Care', Hotel ICON receives a four-star rating awarded by Forbes Travel Guide for eight consecutive years, and awarded Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Award for 2023, ranking #7 in China by TripAdvisor® as an infallible proof on its exceptional service standard.

For more details about Hotel ICON, please visit www.hotel-icon.com or check out the hotel's official Facebook @hoteliconhk and Instagram @hoteliconhk pages for more updates.

ABOUT BANYAN TREE BANGKOK

An iconic destination for leisure and business travelers in Bangkok, the hotel boasts unparalleled panoramic cityscapes, elegantly decorated guest rooms, award-wining spa and the Banyan Tree Club lounge with integrated facilities. The 312 rooms and suites are sleek and contemporary but have sophisticated design flourishes which create a warm aesthetic setting to relax.

Ten restaurants and bars offer the ultimate gourmet experiences including the iconic 60st floor rooftop Vertigo & Moon Bar, named in Conde Nast's 10 top rooftop bars in the world. Vertigo TOO at the 60th floor sky-high cosmopolitan cocktail bar is a sophisticated gathering point in the Sathorn-Silom area with live music. Embark on an unforgettable experience with the ultimate culinary journey aboard our Saffron Cruise amid the timeless splendor of the Chao Phraya River.

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group") is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 70 hotels and resorts, over 60 spas and galleries, and 14 branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

ABOUT THE ROYAL THAI CONSULATE-GENERAL, HONG KONG

The Royal Thai Consulate-General, Hong Kong, is the Royal Thai Government's Representative with its jurisdiction within the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. As one of the ten Royal Thai Government's Representatives within the People's Republic of China, the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Hong Kong, aligns closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand and its mission to protect, maintain, and promote national interests in bilateral and multilateral fora.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE PROMOTION

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is an organization under the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government. Our mission is to promote Thai products, services, and trades with international markets.

DITP Hong Kong is one of the 58 DITP offices worldwide, carrying the same mission and objectives to facilitate commerce with potential partners. That is, DITP is working as a Trade ambassador under the Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, and is responsible for all trade, investment, and economic matters in HKSAR and Macau SAR. So whenever you THINK OF THAI TRADE, PLEASE THINK OF DITP HONG KONG.

DITP Website: www.ditp.go.th

DITP Facebook: www.facebook.com/ditphongkong

DITP Instagram: www.instagram.com/ditphk

