Banyan Tree Spa Macau Garners International Acclaims Achieving Prestigious Honors at the "World Spa Awards" and "SpaChina Wellness & Spa Awards 2023"

The "World Spa Awards" and the " SpaChina Wellness & Spa Awards 2023" annual rankings stand as benchmarks in the global and Asian spa and wellness industry. The winners are meticulously evaluated and selected by spa experts, operators, and enthusiasts from around the world. Particularly, the "World Spa Awards", as a global list, aims to identify outstanding industrial leaders and promote the spa and wellness industry, thereby enhancing industry standards and fostering its development.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau certainly deserves the accolades. Located on the 2nd and 31st floors of Banyan Tree Macau, the spa boasts 21 double therapy suites, offering a wide range of spa services and health care products to provide guests with a comprehensive rejuvenating experience. Ms. Joanne Chan, General Manager of Banyan Tree Macau expressed her excitement for the industrial recognition and stated: "We are honored to receive the awards and the recognition from 'World Spa Awards' and SpaChina. All the therapists at Banyan Tree Spa Macau have received professional training at the Spa Academy in Phuket, Thailand, where they have well mastered the art of Thai massage. They also embrace the 'A Sanctuary for the Senses' philosophy of Banyan Tree Spa to provide a seamless experience for every guest. This philosophy aligns perfectly with Galaxy Macau's enduring commitment to the 'World Class Asian Heart' ethos that we consistently uphold. We remain dedicated to maintaining these standards as we strive for even greater achievements."

Starting from now and running until November 15th, Banyan Tree Spa Macau is offering the "Urban Oasis" spa package, allowing guests to relax and unwind guided by the skilled of therapists in a lush tropical garden setting. This 135-minute rejuvenation journey begins with a Steam Bath and Rain Shower, accompanied by Cleansing Scrub and Nourisher, allowing warmth to slowly permeate the body, providing a refreshing and invigorating sensation. Followed by Urban Relief Massage, which utilizes acupressure points and muscle fascia massage techniques to deeply relieve accumulated stress and tension, restoring physical and mental vitality. In the midst of a busy daily routine, guests can steal a moment to indulge in the delightful bliss brought by "Urban Oasis".

Furthermore, Banyan Tree Spa Macau has recently upgraded its hair salon and nail services, offering services such as hair cutting and styling, manicure and pedicure, and makeup. All experiences are tailored by highly skilled and experienced hairstylists and nail artists, allowing guests to radiate beauty and confidence from the inside out.

For more information about Banyan Tree Spa Macau and its offerings, please call +853 8883 6633.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 40 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com , www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

