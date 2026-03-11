Baozun to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on March 25, 2026

SHANGHAI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) ("Baozun", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Singapore: 65-3158-8715 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 7324098

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through April 1, 2026 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 5635844

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun's website at http://ir.baozun.com. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call.

The Company will further issue an announcement of its annual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Listing Rules") on or before March 31, 2026, which are expected to be the same as the Results prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP and the applicable rules of the SEC, except for specific additional information required by the Hong Kong Listing Rules, together with a reconciliation of the Company's annual results from U.S. GAAP to International Financial Reporting Standards.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continues," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance," "going forward," "looking forward," "outlook" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to Baozun's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its announcements, notices or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that Baozun believes to be reasonable as of this date, and Baozun undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Founded in 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves more than 490 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

Baozun Inc. comprises three major business lines -- Baozun e-Commerce (BEC), Baozun Brand Management (BBM) and Baozun International (BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that "Technology Empowers the Future Success", Baozun's business lines are devoted to empowering their clients' business and navigating their new phase of development.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.

Ms. Wendy Sun

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baozun Inc.