Barriers and Bridges: Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen will address the duality of change

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has officially announced the theme for Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2025: `Barriers and Bridges'. Under the esteemed patronage of Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark, the leading forum for sustainability in fashion will take place 3-5 June 2025. The Summit will return to the inspiring Copenhagen Concert Hall, where stimulative content will spotlight how today's challenges can be embraced as catalysts for creative and sustainable growth. Registration is now open.

The fashion industry is facing immense pressure to adapt and innovate while complying with an increasingly complex regulatory environment. By convening core stakeholders across the fashion ecosystem and parallel industries, Global Fashion Summit will highlight the dualities of this moment, exploring how challenging new barriers can be leveraged as bridges for tangible change. With legislation accelerating, the boundaries between voluntary and mandatory efforts are blurring, demanding both courage and capital.

Through the lens of collective action, the Summit will tackle crucial topics encompassing social and environmental challenges, revealing the ways in which both barriers and bridges are defining fashion's approach to sustainability today. The theme will underlie all elements of the Summit across its three stages. Speakers will showcase pathways to balance competing demands: climate leadership with business resilience, regulatory compliance with radical innovation, and near-term possibilities with long-term vision.

The Innovation Forum at the Summit will showcase a curated selection of solutions across the entire value chain, from pioneering materials to advanced end-of-use processes. Summit attendees can connect with exhibiting solution providers and participate in the Innovation Forum's Matchmaking Programme, which facilitates tailored, one-on-one meetings between solution providers and Summit attendees, helping them advance their sustainability strategies through targeted collaborations.

Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda, says: "Fashion is one of the world's most dynamic and influential industries, with the power to drive change globally. Climate adaptation is now as crucial as mitigation. Transformation requires more than incremental change; it demands bold leadership, courageous investment, and the drive to reimagine business models. In this era of transformation, Global Fashion Summit is critical to enabling collaboration and guiding implementation."

Registration is now open for Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition. Ticket options include: Regular (€755 - 1080 based on company size + VAT), Premium (€1295 - 1620 based on company size + VAT), Student and NGO (€450 + VAT), and Online (€420 + VAT).

