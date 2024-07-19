Baseus posts strong 2024 H1 sales on Amazon Japan with new flagship products

TOKYO, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a leading global brand of consumer electronics and mobile phone accessories, has achieved remarkable success on Amazon Japan, becoming one of the brand's primary sales channels in the country. Baseus posted its strongest sales on the site in the first half of 2024 thanks to the high popularity of several flagship products, including power chargers and cables.

Both sales and reviews increased significantly for several Baseus charger and cable products. Baseus products, like the highly-rated GaN2 Pro 100W Charger, consistently ranks as a top-seller in its respective category. The GaN2 Pro 100W Charger offers 5x faster charging for four devices at once, in a 30% smaller design.

Another product driving the strong performance from Baseus is its best selling Baseus Tungsten Gold 100W Type-C to Type-C Fast Charging Data Cable that can power up electronic devices and data transfers with the ultra-durable Baseus CATWJ-01 Type-C Cable, featuring 100W fast charging and 480Mbps speeds, all wrapped in a stylish braided design. Retailing at only ￥999, the cable has garnered over 6,800 Amazon reviews, ranking it among the site's top sellers.

Frequent sales and promotions are also further driving sales for Baseus on Amazon Japan as just this week alone, 20% off deals could be found on the Baseus PowerCombo Digital PowerStrip 3AC+1U+2C 40W and many other products with discounts over ¥1000.

Baseus is thrilled to see the positive response from Japanese consumers after putting such dedicated effort into the quality and user experience of its products. Beyond its performance on Amazon Japan, Baseus has also garnered positive recognition from industry publications like CNET Japan. This recognition further validates the company's position as a leading innovator in the tech accessory space with further room for growth both on Amazon Japan and other online retailers.

Baseus is a global technology brand dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality tech accessories for consumers worldwide.

