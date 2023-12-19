Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay Welcomes the Year of the Dragon with a Grand Chinese New Year Dinner

BATAM, Indonesia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay is delighted to announce a lavish celebration for the upcoming Chinese New Year 2024, ushering in the auspicious Year of the Dragon with an exquisite Chinese New Year Dinner at the Grand Ballroom. Priced start at IDR 5,888,000 per table, this grand feast promises an evening of culinary delights, cultural richness, and live entertainment featuring guest singers from Malaysia, Angeline Wong and Irene Tam.

Join us at Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay for an unforgettable Chinese New Year Dinner as we welcome the majestic Year of the Dragon. Indulge in an exquisite feast and embrace the spirit of fortune.

From delectable appetizers to mouthwatering mains and delightful desserts, the Chinese New Year Dinner set menu showcases a culinary journey through the heart of Chinese traditions. This year's celebration goes beyond culinary indulgence with the enchanting performances of Angeline Wong and Irene Tam, whose soulful renditions will captivate hearts and create an unforgettable experience for families gathered to welcome the new lunar cycle.

For families seeking an exceptional Lunar New Year celebration, reservations for the Chinese New Year Dinner are now open. Seize the opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones by securing a table, reservations for The Chinese New Year Dinner at Grand Ballroom Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay can be made by contacting +62 813-7850-8181

For more information, please visit www.batammarriott.com or call +62 778 5707999. In addition, connect with Batam Marriott Hotel Harbour Bay on Facebook and @batammarriottharbourbay and Instagram.

