Baudouin to Unveil the Most Powerful High-Speed Generator 20M55 at Data Centre World Asia 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baudouin, a global leader in power generation solutions, is set to make an impact at Data Centre World Asia 2024 this October, where it will showcase its next-generation generator 20M55. As the global demand for digital infrastructure intensifies with the rise of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data, Baudouin's innovative and reliable power generation systems are essential to keeping data centres running efficiently and without interruption.

The generator 20M55 is Baudouin's latest breakthrough, boasting industry-leading features tailored to the rigorous demands of modern data centres. Engineered with rapid power supply capabilities, the generator 20M55 ensures seamless operations and prevents data lose. Its world-leading power density of 41.6 kW/L is also a testament to Baudouin's superior engineering.

"Our presence at Data Centre World Asia 2024 underscores our commitment to providing reliable and intelligent power solutions for the fast-growing data centre industry," said the manager of Weichai. "Our advanced technologies and global support network ensure that we meet the increasing demands for uptime, operational efficiency."

Unmatched Reliability and Intelligent Control

Baudouin's exhibit will highlight its WPG3000*7, WPG4125*7, and WPG5310B7 generator sets, designed to meet the demanding needs of modern data centres. These generator sets undergo rigorous durability and performance tests, ensuring they deliver continuous, stable power in challenging environments.

Additionally, Baudouin's generators are equipped with intelligent control systems, allowing real-time remote monitoring, diagnostics, and data logging. These features enable data centre operators to streamline maintenance schedules, reduce downtime, and optimize system performance, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operations.

"We understand that data centres cannot afford downtime, and our generator sets are engineered to provide uninterrupted power, even during the most challenging conditions," said Weichai's manager. "With our intelligent control systems and proven reliability, we help data centres maintain seamless operations while minimising risks."

Baudouin's strength also extends beyond product innovation. The company offers comprehensive lifecycle support through its global network, with a presence in over 130 countries and 350 service points worldwide. This robust support infrastructure ensures that customers can rely on Baudouin for expert assistance throughout the entire lifespan of their power systems.

Visit Baudouin at Data Centre World Asia 2024

Baudouin invites all attendees of Data Centre World Asia 2024 to visit its booth and learn more about its innovative power solutions from 9 Oct to 10 Oct. Discover how Baudouin's blend of advanced technology, unparalleled reliability, and global support can help data centres meet their operational challenges and thrive in today's digital landscape.

About Baudouin

Founded in 1918, Baudouin has over a century of experience in power generation and marine propulsion solutions, with operations in more than 130 countries. Renowned for delivering high-performance, reliable, and sustainable power solutions, Baudouin supports industries ranging from data centres and telecommunications to critical infrastructure. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Baudouin continues to lead the way in providing the world's most dependable power generation systems.

