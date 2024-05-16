BAXTER ANNOUNCES MISSION AND LOGO FOR PROPOSED KIDNEY CARE COMPANY VANTIVE

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, announced today the mission and logo for its proposed kidney care and acute therapies company, to be named Vantive.

Vantive logo.

The Vantive mission, Extending Lives, Expanding Possibilities, will guide and inspire the proposed company, which will focus on vital organ therapies for acute and chronic kidney diseases and beyond. This larger purpose will drive Vantive employees to passionately develop solutions that meet the very human and often very individual needs of clinicians and patients, always striving to shape a better healthcare experience.

The Vantive logo includes a "V" motif divided into three parts to represent the innovative therapies, digital solutions, and advanced services the company delivers. The logo is depicted in the color plum, leveraging the stability and trustworthiness of blue, Baxter's primary brand color, combined with the energy and boldness of red.

"With the reveal of our mission and logo, we have reached another critical milestone in our journey to establish Vantive. From our legacy as a pioneer in kidney care to our position as a market leader in chronic and acute therapies, we maintain a unique vantage point to help fulfill the pivotal needs of today's clinicians and patients," said Chris Toth, executive vice president and group president, Kidney Care at Baxter, who is to serve as chief executive officer of Vantive upon separation.

Vantive will carry forward Baxter's nearly 70-year legacy as a pioneer and leader in kidney care and vital organ support therapies. The company will continue to serve as a trusted partner to providers and clinicians around the world, focusing on improving outcomes for the more than one million patients it serves annually in more than 70 countries.

Baxter announced in 2023 plans to create a new Kidney Care company from its Renal Care and Acute Therapies businesses. The new Vantive branding will come into effect when the separation occurs, which is currently expected in the second half of 2024, via either a sale to a private equity investor or a spinoff into a publicly traded company.

Until completion of the proposed separation, the Kidney Care business will continue to operate as Baxter. Read more about the proposed Kidney Care separation here.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we've been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the company's planned separation of its Kidney Care business, related timing and anticipated benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the company's ability to execute and complete the proposed separation; the timing for the proposed separation; the ability to satisfy the conditions to the proposed separation; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by the federal securities laws.

Baxter and Vantive are trademarks of Baxter International Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Baxter International Inc.