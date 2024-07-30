Baxter's Helion System Launches in Thailand, Bringing Comprehensive Simplicity to ORs

BANGKOK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global MedTech leader, announced the launch of the Helion Integrated Surgical System in Thailand. Leveraging operating room integration (ORI) and cutting-edge technology, Helion simplifies operating rooms (ORs) to help healthcare institutions in Thailand boost OR efficiency while keeping surgical teams focused and connected.

The new Helion Integrated Surgical System unlocks the potential of a hyperconnected OR, delivering comprehensive simplicity to improve efficiency.

Thailand's Commitment to Healthcare Efficiency

Thailand's healthcare system has made significant strides since implementing its Universal Coverage Scheme (UCS) in 2022, extending coverage to 76% of its population, approximately 47 million people, who were previously uninsured. This emphasis on primary care aims to create an integrated, person-focused care system that promises downstream benefits to operating room efficiency.

Challenges in Operating Rooms

Open surgery is highly complex and costly. The average OR cost per minute is USD 36-37,[1] and the most complicated procedures can last several hours. Delays are common, with distractions averaging 18.45 minutes[2] and interruptions adding 11.05 minutes,[3] further increasing costs and complications. Despite these challenges, ORs often have various devices that require perioperative personnel to divide their attention between monitoring and clinical tasks[4].

The Potential of Operating Room Integration

Stefano Furgoni, Senior Portfolio Manager, Connectivity at Baxter, emphasised, "Operating room integration has immense potential to benefit hospitals, surgical staff, and patients. By consolidating several functions into a single device, the Helion Integrated Surgical System offers comprehensive simplicity."

The Helion improves efficiency and safety by:

Eliminating Device Management: The Helion system eliminates the need to set up and constantly attend to multiple separate OR devices, reducing avoidable costs to healthcare institutions. Minimised Distractions: With an award-winning design, Helion helps surgical teams stay focused, allowing ORs to handle more procedures. Rapid Room Setup: Helion accelerates OR preparation and turnover by switching to preset room configurations and pulling up patient records with a single touch.

Streamlined Workflows and Communication

In addition to efficiency gains, Helion simplifies surgical staff workflows and enhances communication. Its intuitive, single-touch features allow easy access to patient data and expertise via videoconferencing, live streaming, and image recording — all within a single device. Helion ensures immediate access to critical patient information by supporting up to 4K video resolution with full 3D capabilities to capture and display minuscule surgical details.

