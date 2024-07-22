BBMSL Partners with PayMe by HSBC to Enhance Payment Options for Hong Kong Customers

HONG KONG, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBMSL, a leading payment solutions provider in Hong Kong, announced a strategic collaboration with PayMe by HSBC today, becoming a payment acquirer for one of the territory's most popular digital wallet. This partnership allows BBMSL's merchants to provide PayMe as a secure and convenient payment option for their customers.

Expanding Payment Options and Strengthening Support for SMEs

With over 3.2 million users and a network of over 67,000 merchants, PayMe has become an essential part of Hong Kong's digital payment landscape. By integrating PayMe into our existing infrastructure, BBMSL strengthens its commitment to supporting its vast network of SME merchants. This collaboration allows SMEs to cater to a wider customer base and provide a seamless checkout experience that aligns with customers' preferred payment methods.

Gerald Yu, CEO of BBMSL, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating:

"We are thrilled to become payment acquirer of PayMe by HSBC to providing our merchants with an additional payment option. The demand for digital wallets among Hong Kong consumers is growing, especially for PayMe. This collaboration reinforces BBMSL's commitment to offering innovative payment solutions. We hope that this initiative will assist merchants in boosting sales, attracting new customer groups, and thriving in the digital age."

Brad Jones, Head of PayMe by HSBC, said: "BBMSL was founded in 2017, the same year PayMe was launched in Hong Kong. Both of us are also committed to providing safe and secure payment solutions for merchants of different sizes, including the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that make up over 90 per cent of businesses in Hong Kong. The partnership will allow BBMSL's merchants to access the large user base of over 3.2 million PayMe users in Hong Kong, unlocking new opportunities."

Beyond PayMe: A Diverse Payment Landscape

BBMSL has played a pivotal role in shaping Hong Kong's payment landscape by offering innovative and secure payment solutions, especially in the SME sector. We are committed to staying at the forefront of the industry, continuously developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of both businesses and consumers. BBMSL offers its merchants a wider range of payment solutions, ensuring merchants can cater to a wider range of customer preferences.

About BBMSL

BBMSL is the leading payment solutions provider in Hong Kong, founded in 2017. We serve as both a payment service provider and an acquirer. We empower over 18,000 local and international business partners to solve payment issues and provide one-stop merchant services. Our payment service is fully compliant with the PCI DSS standard, the highest level of security in the industry, ensuring the protection of merchants' and customers' private information. Partner with BBMSL for a smoother, safer payment experience.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is the founding member of the HSBC Group. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,001bn at 31 March 2024, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

PayMe SVF License No: SVFB002

Media Contact:

BBMSL

Joey Leung

Chief Strategy Officer

Corporate Communications Department

+852 3910 5519

[email protected]

BBMSL

Peggy Ng

Director, Regional Partnerships Growth

Regional Partnership Growth Department

+852 3910 5575

[email protected]

HSBC

Matthew Liu

[email protected]

+852 2288 0156

SOURCE BBMSL Limited