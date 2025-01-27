bbSOL Unveils its Largest Airdrop on Bybit Web3

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is unleashing the rewarding power of its SOL liquid staking token bbSOL in the first mega airdrop of 2025, the bbSOL Golden Maxi Rewards event. With over $700,000 worth of SONIC, J, SSI, and ALCH up for grabs in prizes, the event is bbSOL's largest giveaway to date, and promises to get Bybit Web3 users in festive spirit throughout the Lunar New Year.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 17, 2025, eligible users may exclusively get on board the growth journey of bbSOL and explore rewards options during the event, by simply staking 0.5 SOL or more on Bybit Web3 using their Bybit Web3 Seed Phrase Wallet. Registration and other tasks are required, terms and conditions apply. The top stakers may be eligible for up to 800 J, 800 SONIC, 80 SSI, and 800 ALCH in Red Packets.

Barely five months' old, bbSOL is fast maturing as a popular portal to the Solana ecosystem, connecting Bybit Web3 users to the immense opportunities on the emerging SOL network without leaving the Bybit app. The innovative SOL staking solution has seen over $280 million in Total Value locked since its launch.

"At Bybit Web3, we are constantly thinking out of the box to provide more creative solutions and pathways to returns. bbSOL is the culmination of our focus on product innovation. And we are committed to offering an expansive range of rewards and helping our users stay ahead of the curve of Web3 innovations," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit.

Bybit Web3 made significant strides in 2024, building a robust ecosystem to connect millions of users worldwide to multi-chain opportunities. In a recent keynote address by Ben Zhou, the CEO and Co-founder of Bybit alluded to the future of on-chain Bybit as a gateway to Web3. The Web3 dimension of Bybit plays a pivotal role in integrating on-chain asset management, delivering advanced CeDeFi trading solutions into a seamless Web3 experience for all.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 10 million wallet users, over 20 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 40 million users globally.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

