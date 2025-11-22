BC Wong and James Pinch Lead Conversation on Crypto-TradFi Convergence at ACC 2025, Highlighting Trust, Regulation, and Localisation Strategy

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following KuCoin's recent investment in Australia—including the opening of its new Sydney CBD office and the appointment of James Pinch as Australian Managing Director—the global crypto platform further deepened its local engagement at the Australian Crypto Convention (ACC) on November 22, 2025. KuCoin CEO BC Wong and James Pinch joined a fireside chat moderated by Winston McLaren, Australian Head of Compliance, titled "Regulated, Connected, Converging: The Future of Digital and Traditional Finance." The session reaffirmed KuCoin's commitment to trust, localisation, and long-term investment in Australia's digital asset landscape.

The discussion explored Australia's transition from early crypto experimentation to integrating digital assets into mainstream finance. Structured around three pillars—Regulated, Connected, and Converging—the conversation outlined the foundations required for crypto to become a trusted, everyday asset class.

"Security and compliance are structural, not reactive," said BC Wong. "KuCoin has made significant investments in secure, transparent infrastructure, including the launch of our $2 Billion Trust Project earlier this year. Our strategy for Australia follows the same principle: regulation acts as a stabiliser for innovation, not a restriction."

Drawing on his extensive experience in traditional financial services, James Pinch added: "Clear and progressive regulation is essential for broad crypto adoption. While global regulatory frameworks remain fragmented, they are expected to consolidate and mature over the next 5–10 years. Regulators worldwide are becoming increasingly open-minded, making ongoing dialogue and collaboration critical."

Localisation was another key theme. "Being local" means hiring Australian talent, understanding domestic regulations, tailoring products, and contributing meaningfully to the local economy. KuCoin reiterated its confidence in the Australian team to adapt global products responsibly while prioritising consumer protection and education. These values—discipline, integrity, patience, and long-term commitment—align strongly with Australian expectations.

The session also featured KuCoin's new brand film with global brand ambassador Adam Scott. Debuting in Australia, the campaign highlights shared values of discipline, resilience, and long-term focus, further supported by KuCoin's role as Official Partner and exclusive crypto exchange partner of the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship.

Looking to the future, BC Wong noted that digital and traditional finance are no longer separate systems but "one ecosystem with two origins—now converging." As assets, payments, and trading continue to digitise, KuCoin aims to provide secure, transparent access to this integrated financial future.

This discussion builds on KuCoin's broader Australian expansion, including new roles across compliance, operations, cybersecurity, and product development. With a focus on regulatory alignment and cultural integration, KuCoin aims to support a more mature and trusted crypto ecosystem in Australia.

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions, including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognised by Forbes as one of the "Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges" and a "Top 50 Global Unicorn" by Hurun. KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701:2025, and CCSS certifications and is committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.

