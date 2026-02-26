BC30™ Approved for "Live Culture" Claim in Indonesia, Opening Opportunities in F&B Innovation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry's BC30™ (Bacillus coagulans GBI‑30, 6086), a resilient, spore‑forming probiotic ingredient, has received regulatory approval in Indonesia for use with the "Live Culture" claim across applicable general food categories. The approval follows the inclusion of BC30™ in Indonesia's permitted microorganism list under PERBPOM No. 38/2023, which defines the microorganisms permitted for use in processed foods in Indonesia.

Kerry’s consumer research shows that digestive health has become the number one functional health need globally, with 76% of consumers believing gut health affects overall health and wellbeing

Products containing BC30™ may communicate "Live Culture" on pack and in marketing communications, in full compliance with Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) requirements. The approval applies to general food categories, excluding Category 13.0 – Special Nutrition Products, which are regulated separately under Indonesia's food category framework.

"This approval represents an important step forward for manufacturers looking to develop credible, compliant functional foods in Indonesia," said Olivier De Salmiech, Vice President, Health & Therapies, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. "Being able to communicate a 'Live Culture' claim with BC30™ provides new opportunities to meet consumer interest in digestive health, while maintaining the formulation stability and quality required for food and beverage applications."

Kerry's consumer research shows that digestive health has become the number one functional health need globally, with 76% of consumers believing gut health affects overall health and wellbeing. Across Southeast Asia, consumers increasingly seek functional foods and beverages that support everyday digestive wellbeing.

Designed for food and beverage applications, BC30™ (Bacillus coagulans GBI‑30, 6086) is known for its ability to remain viable through manufacturing, storage, and digestion, helping deliver live cultures to the gut.

To qualify for the "Live Culture" claim in Indonesia, products containing BC30™ must meet several key regulatory conditions. These include the declaration of the full genus, species, and strain name: Bacillus coagulans GBI‑30, 6086, in the ingredient statement. Finished products must deliver a minimum of 1 × 10⁶ CFU per gram or millilitre at the end of shelf life, supported by appropriate analytical data. In addition, clear storage instructions must be stated on finished goods to ensure compliance with BPOM requirements.

The approval of BC30™ supports Kerry's ongoing commitment to enabling science‑based, compliant innovation in functional foods and beverages tailored to local market needs.

SOURCE Kerry Group