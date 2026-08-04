BCT Expo 2026 to Spotlight Net Zero Transition in Construction and Mining

More than 150 brands, industry-led conferences and business opportunities across the building, construction and mining sectors come together at BCT Expo 2026, 16–18 September at IMPACT Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BCT Expo 2026 (Building Construction Technology Expo 2026), Southeast Asia's Exhibition and Conference for the Building, Construction, and Mining industries, returns for its 6th edition under the theme "Empowering Net Zero in Construction & Mining".

Building and Construction Technology (BCT Expo) 2026, IMPACT, Bangkok, Thailand

Taking place from 16–18 September 2026 at Hall 7, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand the exhibition will bring together industry professionals, technology providers and key stakeholders to exchange knowledge, build new business connections and explore technologies and solutions that can improve productivity while supporting the industry's transition towards a low-carbon future.

Construction Moves Forward as Efficiency and Sustainability Take Centre Stage

Thailand's construction sector continues to expand alongside ongoing infrastructure investment. According to Krungsri Research, total construction investment in Thailand grew 6.1% year-on-year to THB 365 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while overall construction investment is forecast to grow by around 2.5–2.7% in 2026, supported in part by major infrastructure projects. For the industry, however, growth is only part of the picture. Businesses are also facing increasing pressure to manage costs, improve operational efficiency and prepare for the transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Net Zero: From an Environmental Target to a Business Priority

The shift towards a low-carbon economy is increasingly shaping how businesses plan for the future. SCB EIC notes that Thailand's move to bring its Net Zero target forward from 2065 to 2050 is expected to accelerate the need for industries to align with changing global market requirements, particularly carbon-intensive sectors and construction materials such as steel and cement.

At the same time, the transition is creating opportunities for technologies and solutions in clean energy, energy efficiency, recycling and waste management. This direction is closely aligned with BCT Expo 2026's theme, "Empowering Net Zero in Construction & Mining," which puts practical technologies, industry knowledge and business collaboration at the center of the conversation.

Connecting Technology, Industry Knowledge and Business Opportunities

This year, BCT Expo 2026 will feature products, technologies, innovations and solutions from more than 150 leading brands from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, covering construction machinery, mining machinery and equipment, building materials and construction technology, as well as AI, robotics, smart construction, environmental technologies and sustainable solutions.

A key highlight this year is BCT Expo's first strategic partnership with Thailand's Department of Primary Industries and Mines (DPIM). As Strategic Partner of BCT Expo 2026, DPIM will present the DPIM Circular Economy Pavilion, showcasing innovations, technologies and prototype projects in circular economy practices, with a focus on turning industry knowledge into practical applications and promoting more efficient use of resources.

Also making its debut is the Built Environment & Construction Lighting Pavilion, featuring lighting technologies for buildings, construction and industrial applications from manufacturers and technology developers from Zhejiang Province, China. The pavilion will provide Thai businesses with an opportunity to meet manufacturers directly and explore solutions designed to improve operational and energy efficiency.

More Than 30 Conference and Workshop Sessions Across Three Days

Beyond the exhibition floor, BCT Expo 2026 will offer more than 30 free-to-attend conference and workshop sessions led by industry experts and organizations including PTT, SCG Building & Living Care Consulting, Ritta, SCB EIC and the Council of Engineers Thailand.

The program will cover key industry topics including Net Zero Construction, Carbon Footprint Management, Green Building, Digital Construction, BIM and the application of AI in engineering, together with engineering and workplace safety training designed to provide knowledge that professionals can take back and apply to their day-to-day work.

BCT Expo 2026 is expected to bring together more than 4,000 industry professionals, providing a focused environment for contractors, project owners, engineers, architects, mining professionals, manufacturers, suppliers and decision-makers to meet and build new connections.

The exhibition will also feature a "Business Matching Program", where buyers and participating companies can schedule one-to-one meetings to discuss potential business opportunities and partnerships during the show.

BCT Expo 2026 will take place from 16–18 September 2026, 10:00–18:00 hrs., at Hall 7, IMPACT Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand. Decision-makers, business owners and professionals from the building, construction and mining industries can visit the exhibition and attend conferences and activities free of charge.

You can submit your pre-registration at: https://evcnx.co/a6oYa

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Download the high-resolution photos and VDO at the following links:

Exhibition Photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BZAoy9RPujxOSr15t1H6RJT1u_TZlSAC?usp=sharing

Exhibition VDO:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14nOdMhoam0skKdJanG4NFAIvw8Qy_pW9?usp=sharing

About the organizer

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. We organize and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organizers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of BCT Expo 2026.

SOURCE Building Construction Technology Expo