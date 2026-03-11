BDx Successfully Deploys Singapore's Tropical Data Centre Standard in Live Multi-Tenant Facility

Adoption of SS 697:2023 at SIN1 optimises operating temperatures to reduce cooling energy use and advances Singapore's Green Data Centre Roadmap.

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BDx Data Centers ("BDx") has successfully implemented the Tropical Data Centre Standard (SS 697:2023) developed by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to optimise its multi-tenant data centre operations in a tropical climate.

The Tropical Data Centre Standard provides clear operational guidance for managing facilities under optimised thermal conditions, enabling data centres to reduce cooling load and support the objectives of Singapore's Green Data Centre Roadmap.

At its SIN1 facility in Paya Lebar, BDx pioneered a Temperature Increase Program (TIP) that started in 2025 by raising operating setpoints safely from 23°C to 25°C under controlled conditions aligned with the standard. The deployment was supported by continuous thermal, humidity, and workload monitoring in a live, multi-tenant environment.

The initiative delivered a 7% reduction in cooling-energy consumption while maintaining 100% uptime, in line with IMDA guidance and global ASHRAE standards.

"Improving energy efficiency in tropical environments requires disciplined execution and a data-driven approach" said Mayank Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer of BDx Data Centers. "By implementing Singapore's Tropical Data Centre Standard in a live environment, we have demonstrated that efficiency gains can be achieved without compromising reliability. This is an important step in building resilient, future-ready data centre infrastructure across Asia Pacific and beyond."

To support sustained optimization, BDx deployed an AI-driven digital twin capability that enables real-time cooling performance tuning under tropical operating conditions to strengthen efficiency, resilience, and thermal stability at higher operating temperatures.

BDx is also working with customers to leverage Singapore's Energy Efficiency Grant (EEG) which supports adoption of pre-approved energy-efficient IT equipment deployed in commercial data centres in Singapore. This reinforces the objectives of SS 697:2023 and reduces overall facility energy intensity.

The implementation of SS 697:2023 reinforces BDx's commitment to engineering high-density infrastructure designed for tropical environments, contributing to Singapore's decarbonization goals and leadership in next-generation data centre innovation.

For more information on IMDA's Tropical Data Centre Standard and the Energy Efficiency Grant, please visit:

https://www.imda.gov.sg/how-we-can-help/green-dc-roadmap/tropical-dc-standard and https://www.imda.gov.sg/how-we-can-help/energy-efficiency-grant

About BDx Data Centers

BDx Data Centers is a leading cloud- and carrier-neutral provider of data centre, co-location, and interconnection solutions for enterprises and hyperscalers across Asia's fast-growing markets. Operating 18 ultra-modern facilities with 750 MW of capacity in Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Taiwan region and Mainland China, BDx delivers secure, scalable, and sustainable solutions to accelerate digital transformation. Backed by global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, managing over $50 billion in assets, BDx combines cutting-edge infrastructure with renewable resources to empower businesses in a connected world. For more information, visit www.bdxworld.com .

SOURCE BDx Data Centers (BDx)