Be enthralled by Jia He's imminent array of new and classic handcrafted Mooncake delights.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival with Jia He, a celebration steeped in tradition. Delight in a curated selection of freshly baked, artisanal Mooncakes elegantly packaged in a stylish gift box and bag.

Jia He is dedicated to providing guests and customers an assortment of freshly baked Signature Mooncakes, such as the Deluxe White Lotus Paste with Macadamia Nuts, the indulgent Deluxe White Lotus Paste with Two Yolks, and the Classic Red Lotus Paste with One Yolk, including the Black and White Sesame Lotus Paste. The culinary team has taken into consideration to lower the sugar content of most of the Baked Mooncakes.

Most customers would look forward to Jia He's Deluxe Assorted Nuts with Kam Hua Ham, is tasty with bits of sweetness and a tinge of savoury flavours that most truly enjoy.

Relish new flavours with the Baked Mooncake range such as Deluxe Jade Pandan with One Yolk and the Deluxe Red Bean Paste with Orange Peel. With the Deluxe Jade Pandan with One Yolk Baked Mooncakes, guests could experience the delightful aroma of Pandan with the smooth texture of the paste, creating an ideal combination to pair with tea while enjoying the mooncake with a single yolk. When nibbling into the Deluxe Red Bean Paste with Orange Peel Baked Mooncakes, they could savour the harmonious blend of orange peel and rich Red Bean Paste, creating a delightful taste with a touch of citrus.

Jia He is renowned for their Mini Snowskin Yam Paste with White Chocolate-Coconut Truffle Mooncake and Mini Snowskin Tiramisu Paste with Cognac Truffle Mooncake. These exquisite mooncakes are made with premium ingredients and Courvoisier Cognac liquor. Featuring a white chocolate truffle filling, every bite of these mooncakes guarantees to captivate consumers' taste buds. Indulge in the delightful blend of soft powdery snow skin encasing velvety smooth paste with lavish fillings for a luxurious treat.

Jia He has rolled out a list of touch points for customers to browse their favourite mooncakes for a Mid-Autumn Festival filled with happiness and delight to mark the special occasion.

May the Mid-Autumn Festival be Simply Joyous and Delightful! Explore Jia He's Mooncakes at the following locations:

Jia He's Online order available on E-Shop at

https://shop.jiahe.com.sg and www.jiahe.com.sg

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Road,

#01-14/15/16 Connexion

Tel: 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

11am to 3pm and 3pm to 10pm (Daily)

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant

1 Farrer Park Station Road,

One Farrer Hotel, Lobby Level

Tel: 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

11am to 3pm and 3pm to 10pm (Daily)

Jia He Mooncake Delights Showcase:

Takashimaya Square B2– Promotion Booth

15th August to 17th September 2024

Monday to Sunday

10:00am to 9:30pm

VivoCity Level 1, Atrium – Promotion Booth

20th August to 17th September 2024

Monday to Sunday

10:00am to 10:00pm

Pre-order of 1 Working Day is required for 11 Boxes and above with Delivery Charge at $25 Nett per address.

Free Delivery is available for 20 Mooncake Boxes and above.

Bulk Buy is available.

Terms & Conditions apply.

For Corporate and Bulk Orders, please contact Seow Pei at 9067 0828, Mr. Ho at 8870 8988.

Email: [email protected]

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

