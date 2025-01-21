GUIYANG, China, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern China's Guizhou, often called the "Land of a Thousand Cultures," is a province of highland and mountains. As a Chinese saying goes, in Guizhou, "Every mountain is home to an ethnic group, customs differ every ten miles, and traditions differ every hundred miles." The province is rich in cultural diversity, showcasing its unique charm and vitality among other regions in China.

Be My Guest: The Culture Episode

The short video series"Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou", produced by Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, is a documentary about the real life of local people from the perspectives of international photographers who come to explore Guizhou.

In this episode, American photographer Dan Sandoval comes along with Chen Jing, a student in the Department of Drama and Performance at Guizhou University, to take a journey in Guizhou and experience the region's beautiful landscape and vibrant culture.

Dan and Chen meet in Anshun city, where they delve into the 600-year-old Tunpu culture. This culture can be dated back to the Ming Dynasty when the imperial court moved part of troops and immigrants from northern China to Anshun. After the war ended, the stationed troops settled down and thereafter lived for generations. The settlers' old customs became a legacy that is still preserved today. Through watching Anshun Dixi Opera, Dan and Chen feel the thrilling war years of the ancient settlers.

Next, they visit the Guizhou Peking Opera Theatre to watch Yangming's Enlightenment, a drama performance that tells the story of Wang Yangming, a renowned philosopher, educator, and military strategist in the Ming Dynasty.

Finally, they travel to Congjiang County, where they marvel at the picturesque village scenery and experience the charm of ethnic traditions. In Biasha Miao Village, they are captivated by the Miao culture of "the tree of life", and in Gaozeng Dong village, they are enchanted by the Grand Songs of the Dong people. This ancient form of multi-part, unaccompanied choral singing has been practiced for over 2,500 years. In 2009, it was inscribed on the list of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"I'm already planning my next trip to Guizhou!" Dan says, who is deeply moved by the vibrant culture and unforgettable experience. He's eager to return with his camera to explore more places and landscapes and immerse himself once again in the region's culture.

https://youtu.be/3ChKzNWkGvs

