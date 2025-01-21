GUIYANG, China, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The short video series "Be My Guest • Focus Guizhou", produced by Guizhou Satellite TV and the International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, features international photographers exploring the vibrant and diverse Guizhou.

Be My Guest: The Embroidery Episode

Intricate patterns, vibrant threads, and centuries-long tradition remain alive through the art on the tip of the needle—Miao embroidery is more than a craft; it is a living testament to the cultural heritage of the Miao ethnic group in Guizhou, China. For generations, Miao women have integrated their creativity and ingenuity into this traditional craft, immortalizing myths, historical tales, and natural beauty onto fabrics and garments. Each stitch tells a story, transforming Miao embroidery into a "living history book." Today, this traditional handcraft has crossed borders and amazed audiences on global stages such as Milan Fashion Week.

In this episode, Shanghai-based Belarusian photographer Alice Griffs accepts an invitation from Miao fashion designer Gu Axin to unveil the charm of Miao embroidery in a stunning fashion shoot.

Alice's journey begins in Maige Miao and Bouyei Township in Qingzhen City, where she meets renowned fashion designer Zhao Huizhou, and Wang Rongbi, an inheritor of Siyin Miao Embroidery, a national intangible cultural heritage. Here, she gains insight into the profound cultural significance embedded within the intricate patterns of this traditional art form. Her exploration continues with an awe-inspiring demonstration of split-thread stitch by master artisan Shi Chuanying. Alice is captivated by the meticulous technique of splitting one thread into ten strands. "This is like 4K resolution in embroidery," she remarks. The journey concludes at the Jianhe County, where Long Nv San Jiu, a skilled inheritor of the metal gimp stitch, showcases her extraordinary craft. Using tin as both needle and thread, she creates a shimmering galaxy on the clothes.

"The people here are so genuine and joyful, and their passion for embroidery is truly inspiring. It's an honor to photograph such exquisite Miao embroidery in such a beautiful place," Alice says. This visit deepens her appreciation of Guizhou's Miao embroidery and its immense potential in the world of fashion and art. Along her journey, Alice captures the province's breathtaking landscapes, hospitable people, and exquisite artistry, each element weaving together the unique charm of Guizhou. Enchanted by its allure, she plans to return, eager to uncover more wonders of this extraordinary land and its rich cultural heritage.

https://youtu.be/Ki-RYmHj_Ew

SOURCE Guizhou Satellite TV; International Communication Center of Guizhou Radio and Television Station