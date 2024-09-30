BEAM Space Partners with JOYFULL to Spread Holiday Cheer in Malaysia

Over 600 Christmas Gifts to be Distributed to Children in Need

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEAM Space, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore's leading smart storage provider, is thrilled to announce a heartwarming partnership with JOYFULL, a social action initiative in Malaysia, to distribute over 600 Christmas gifts to underprivileged children across the Klang Valley this year.

Volunteers from BEAM Space and Joyfull gather around gifts wrapped with love, ready to bring smiles to 1,000 children in Malaysia this Christmas season.

The collaboration aims to bring smiles and festive cheer to these children by giving them a gift they wished for themselves. The team has collected wishes from each child and through joyfull.com.my are crowdsourcing willing participants to select a child to bless this holiday season. This initiative is part of BEAM Space's ongoing commitment to give back to the communities it serves, while JOYFULL continues its mission to spread joy and uplift those in need.

"We are excited to partner with JOYFULL to make this Christmas a little brighter for these children," said Jason Giambona, Founder & CEO of BEAM Space. "Storage is about more than just space—it's about helping people manage the things that matter most. This year, we're taking that mission a step further by helping distribute joy."

JOYFULL's founder, Sheela Ratnam, echoed this sentiment: "We are grateful to BEAM Space for joining us in this meaningful cause. Together, we hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of these children, reminding them that they are seen, valued, and loved."

This festive initiative will see volunteers from both organisations working hand-in-hand to deliver the gifts to various communities, ensuring every child has a reason to smile this Christmas. From toys to educational materials, each gift is designed to inspire creativity and provide joy beyond the holiday season.

The gift distribution will take place in December 2024, with special events and celebrations organised in Kuala Lumpur. The collaboration between BEAM Space and JOYFULL highlights the power of partnership in driving positive change and creating a brighter future for those in need.

For more information on the initiative or how to get involved, please visit beamspace.com or joyfull.com.my

About BEAM Space

BEAM Space is a smart storage provider offering hassle-free solutions for personal and business storage needs. With a focus on convenience, security, and customer satisfaction, BEAM Space continues to redefine the storage experience in Singapore and beyond.

About JOYFULL

JOYFULL is a volunteer-led Christmas social action initiative to gift underprivileged children with Christmas presents they wished for through the power of crowdsourcing generosity. Their mission is to create lasting joy and improve the quality of life for those in need, especially children.

