Beatbot Premieres Advanced Pool Cleaning Robots in the Australian Market

Robotic Pool Cleaning Brand Introduces Its Cutting-Edge Robotics to Australian Customers for the First Time

CANBERRA, Australia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a leader in high-end robotic pool cleaners, is thrilled to announce its official entry into the Australian market, introducing a highly advanced line of pool cleaning robots. Dedicated to solving industry challenges, enhancing product performance, and delivering an effortless pool care experience, Beatbot sets new standards in smart, efficient maintenance. Recognized as the top-selling high-end brand in the market, Beatbot's technology is set to transform pool maintenance for Australian customers by offering greater convenience and efficiency.

Beatbot's debut at SPLASH! Pool & Spa Trade Expo in Australia

"We are excited to bring our products to Australia, a key milestone in Beatbot's global expansion to redefine smart pool care," said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. "Australia's vibrant pool culture and outdoor lifestyle make it an ideal market for our advanced solutions, which offer the ease and efficiency that pool owners need. Our technology will allow them to enjoy their pools more while spending less time on maintenance."

Beatbot's entry into the Australian market addresses common issues faced by pool owners, such as subpar cleaning performance, limited coverage, and battery life concerns. The brand made its debut at Australia's SPLASH! Pool & Spa Trade Expo from August 21-22, 2024, where attendees witnessed the industry-leading capabilities of Beatbot's proprietary technology.

Experience the Best in Pool Cleaning with Beatbot's Advanced Robotics

Renowned for quality and innovation, Beatbot is at the forefront of the robotic pool cleaning industry with cutting-edge technology and award-winning designs. Now available to Australian customers, Beatbot's advanced product lineup includes:

The AquaSense Pro: Beatbot's most comprehensive pool cleaning robot, featuring the world's first five-in-one pool cleaning capabilities that cover pool floors, walls, waterlines, the water surface, and water purification. With 20 sensors and a quad-core 1.8GHz processor, the robot navigates paths with precision and thoroughness. The brushless main pump motor provides powerful wall cleaning with 5500 GPH suction. Its cordless design, independent roller brushes, and user-friendly features, including a connected smartphone app and cordless charging dock, automatic surface parking and a durable 10400mAh battery, make it the industry leader.

Beatbot's standard robotic pool cleaner features intelligent path optimization, a 15-sensor system, a quad-core 1.8GHz processor and a brushless main-pump motor with 5500 GPH suction. It covers up to 2,260 square feet with powerful cleaning, including auto return and waterline parking for easy retrieval. The iSkim Ultra: The brand's newest robotic pool cleaner offers superior cleaning and control performance targeting the water's surface, featuring a water clarification system and a highly responsive app remote control. Addressing common issues in current market offerings, the iSkim Ultra boasts extensive debris pick-up, efficient path navigation, and long-lasting durability. Its advanced features include tri-ultrasonic sensors, AI-enabled path planning, SolarTrack™ light energy tracking, and a 24W high-power solar panel. Additionally, it's equipped with a comprehensive brush system, magnetic wireless charging, and real-time voice updates. Bringing together a multitude of powerful features, the iSkim Ultra delivers unmatched cleaning power, comprehensive coverage, and ultimate convenience with 24/7 operation and the most advanced app control.

Pricing and Availability

The Beatbot AquaSense Pro and Beatbot AquaSense will be available to Australian buyers at an RRP of AUD 3,499 and AUD 2,199, respectively, on the official Beatbot website ( au.beatbot.com ) starting in September 2024. The Beatbot iSkim Ultra, priced at AUD 2,499, will be officially available for purchase in Australia by late 2024. Beatbot is excited to offer exclusive promotional deals for early adopters and first-time customers, with up to $700 off discounts for a limited time only.

About Beatbot:

Beatbot is a technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, the company is growing rapidly, with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team taking up over 70% of its workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured numerous patents and pioneered industry-first innovations. Currently, we hold over 160 patents (granted and under application), including 65 patents for inventions.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

