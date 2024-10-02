BEAUTYEXPO & COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA 2024 KICKS OFF, REDEFINING BEAUTY THROUGH INNOVATION AND INCLUSIVITY

A Global Showcase of Beauty Innovation and Excellence

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty industry's most awaited event, the 22nd edition of beautyexpo & 19th edition of Cosmobeauté Malaysia (BECBM) 2024 has officially opened its doors at the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). This year's event marks a significant milestone in the beauty industry, celebrating a new era defined by innovation and inclusivity. As Malaysia's largest and longest-running beauty trade show, this four-day extravaganza from 2 – 5 October 2024, promises an unmatched celebration of creativity, innovation, and excellence.

Opening Ceremony of beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2024! From Left to Right: Mr Noor Azlan Abu Bakar, Director of Business Development of MyCEB; Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia; YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development; YBrs. Khairul Azwan Harun, Chairman of Halal Development Corporation (HDC); Mr Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia

Organised by Informa Markets and powered by Cosmoprof Asia, the event has received prestigious endorsements from The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as an UFI Approved International Event and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), solidifying its status as a cornerstone of the beauty sector.

With an impressive lineup of 1,000 leading beauty brands and nearly 400 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, the exhibition serves as a vibrant hub for global beauty innovation. Industry leaders from regions including Malaysia, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand have gathered to unveil the future of beauty. Attendees will explore a diverse array of sectors within the beauty industry, including Aesthetics & Spa, Hair & Nail, and the latest advancements in OEM/ODM, Professional Beauty Products, and Skincare.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development. YBrs. Khairul Azwan Harun, Chairman of Halal Development Corporation (HDC), Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia, and Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia, were also present. The ceremony marks the beginning of an extraordinary showcase set to redefine beauty norms and practices within the industry.

YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development highlighted the broader impact of the event, stating, "This event exemplifies the spirit of opportunity that has always defined the beauty industry, creating numerous prospects for aspiring entrepreneurs within our communities. By providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing innovations, beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia plays a crucial role in nurturing local growth while supporting our ministry's efforts toward economic empowerment."

The exhibition features dedicated pavilions for Mainland China, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan, highlighting the global nature of the beauty industry. The organiser anticipates welcoming over 15,000 visitors from 40 countries and regions, reinforcing the show's status as a pivotal international convergence for beauty professionals.

"I am particularly excited to highlight two exhibiting countries that exemplify the international participation in the shows. Firstly, we are thrilled to present our largest Korean Pavilion to date. This expansion reflects the immense popularity of Korean beauty products in Malaysia and throughout the region. Besides, the shows also attract the active participation of Chinese brands this year. The Chinese beauty industry has shown remarkable growth and innovation in recent years, and their presence here demonstrates their aggressive approach to market expansion," stated Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia.

This year, beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia presents the Halal Beauty Zone, supported by the Halal Development Corporation. "By introducing the Halal Beauty Zone at this year's expo, we are not just showcasing products, we are opening doors to immense opportunities. For manufacturers, it is an entry point into a rapidly growing market. For consumers, it is a commitment to delivering products that are aligned with their ethical and personal values. And for Malaysia, it is yet another step towards strengthening our global leadership in the halal industry," stated YBrs. Khairul Azwan Harun, Chairman of Halal Development Corporation.

Attendees at beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2024 are in for a treat with a myriad of captivating activities and competitions that spotlight the pinnacle of the beauty industry, including:

Asia Glory Hair Awards 2024: A prestigious ceremony celebrating excellence and innovation in hairdressing.



Beyond Blades : Led by Mr Official, Global Educator of BaBylissPRO , showcasing cutting-edge barber techniques.



Business Breakfast by Saladplate : An exclusive networking event for industry leaders to forge new partnerships.



Industry Seminars : Expert-led sessions offering insights into the latest beauty and hair trends, sustainable practices, and technological advancements.



International Mastery Hair Competition : Top hairstylists from around the world compete for global recognition.



Inaugural Skin Management Competition : Co-organised by KABTAC & PAMM , spotlighting innovations in skincare .



4th Malaysia Glory Cup International Beauty Competition : International beauty professionals competing in embroidery, eyelash, and nail art categories.



VIP Buyer Programme : Offering exclusive access and opportunities to explore 1,000 top brands from 13 countries and regions.



Spend & Win : Visitors can win prizes worth up to RM 25,000, adding excitement to the shopping experience.

"This year's event is not just about showcasing products; it's about shaping the future of beauty. From sustainable beauty solutions to AI-powered skincare, visitors will experience firsthand how technology and tradition are merging to create a more inclusive and innovative beauty industry," added Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Organising Chairman of beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia.

Supported by key industry associations, including the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Korea Beauty Industry Trade Association (KOBITA), Korea Cosmetic Association (KCA), Cheongju City, Chungbuk Bio Industry-University Cooperation Institute, Gobiz Korea, International Beauty Industry Trade Association (IBITA), Association of International Certified Aesthetician (AICA), Asia Pacific Hairdressers & Cosmetologists Association (APHCA), Federation of Asian Beauty Industry Association (FABIA), Health & Wellness Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (HWCCM), Ipoh Hairdressers Association (IHA), Kuching Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (KABTAC), Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA), United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA), and the Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2024 is at the forefront of the beauty industry's transformation, offering a glimpse into a future where innovation meets tradition. With unwavering support from the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) and the Halal Development Corporation (HDC), the event exemplifies the convergence of global trends with local expertise.

beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2024 runs from 2 – 5 October 2024, from 10 AM to 6 PM on 2 – 4 October, and from 10 AM to 5 PM on 5 October, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the future of beauty!

For more information about beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2024, visit the official websites: www.beautyexpo.com.my and www.cosmobeauteasia.com.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions.

beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

