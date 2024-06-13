BEAUTYEXPO & COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA 2024 UNLOCKS THE BEAUTY AISLE FOR INNOVATION AND INCLUSIVITY

Visitor Registration is Now Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty industry's renowned event in Southeast Asia, the 22nd edition of beautyexpo & 19th edition of Cosmobeauté Malaysia (BECBM) 2024 is set to return to the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from October 2 - 5, 2024. Visitor registration for this must-attend trade show is now open.

Register to beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia (BECBM) 2024 to experience cutting-edge trends and ground-breaking innovations shaping the beauty industry!

As Malaysia's largest and longest-running beauty trade show, BECBM 2024 continues to set the benchmark for industry excellence. With a proven track record of fostering collaboration and igniting groundbreaking ideas, BECBM consistently revolutionises the beauty industry. The 2023 edition welcomed over 10,851 attendees from 64 countries & regions, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

This year's exhibition will expand to 5 halls, covering a total of 10,000 sqm. The show will host over 400 exhibitors from 9 countries and regions, featuring leading brands from Malaysia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. Attendees will experience the full spectrum of the beauty industry including Aesthetics & Spa, Hair & Nail, alongside cutting-edge advancements in OEM/ODM, Professional Products, and Skincare. These international brands are eager to tap into Southeast Asia's thriving market and connect with an anticipated record of 15,000 attendees from around the world.

"Building on last year's success, we're intensifying our focus on creating a dynamic beauty platform for long-term partnerships to support our customers to grow their business. Leveraging the positive responses from exhibitors last year, we've expanded our halls with more brands showcasing trends and innovations in this dynamic Southeast Asian market. We expect a surge of quality buyers triggered by the growing international offer at the exhibition floor and the extensive marketing campaigns of exhibitors, supporting trade associations and the organiser combined," says Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

The event brings together influential industry associations including the Association of International Certified Aesthetician (AICA), Asia Pacific Hairdressers & Cosmetologists Association (APHCA), International Beauty Industry Trade Association (IBITA), Kuching Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (KABTAC), Korea Cosmetic Association (KCA), Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA) and United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA). Attendees stand to gain valuable insights through their comprehensive presentations, workshops, and networking opportunities.

"Our collaboration with BECBM provides a valuable platform for our members to showcase their skills, gain insights into the latest advancements, and connect with industry professionals from across the region. We believe BECBM plays a vital role in advancing the beauty industry in Southeast Asia and ensuring consumers have access to qualified and principled aestheticians who can deliver safe and effective treatments," said Prof Dr. Ng Wee Kiong, President of AICA.

Aligning with the professional beauty focus, BECBM 2024 collaborates with KABTAC and PAMM to organise a Skin Management Competition. Hilrary Low, National President of PAMM, stated "BECBM 2024 offers invaluable opportunity to unlock new business prospects and foster unity within Malaysia's beauty industry." This collaboration reflects PAMM's mission to promote education, networking, and positive change.

Allan Wong, President of KABTAC, added "BECBM is an ideal platform for industry professionals to share knowledge, showcase innovations, and forge meaningful connections." The collaboration between KABTAC and BECBM 2024 on the Skin Management Competition underscores their dedication to advancing best practices and supporting the continued growth of Malaysia's thriving beauty sector.

Another key collaboration with APHCA is for the prestigious International Mastery Hair Competition. Highlighting the event's global appeal, Airene Wong, President of APHCA commented, "APHCA Malaysia eagerly anticipates our involvement with BECBM 2024, which unites hair and beauty professionals from across the Asia Pacific region. We are honoured to co-organise the International Mastery Hair Competition, a platform that highlights the extraordinary artistry of hairstylists worldwide at the event. BECBM provides an invaluable opportunity to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and uphold the highest standards within the hairdressing and cosmetology community that spans our membership of over 20 nations."

In addition, BECBM 2024 offers an extensive program of engaging events and activities to provide visitors with fresh knowledge, valuable insights, and the latest skillsets.

Some of the highlights include:

Asia Glory Hair Awards 2024: The Most Prestigious Hairdressing Awards Ceremony

Industry Seminars: Latest Beauty & Hair Trend Seminars Conducted by Industry Experts

International Mastery Hair Competition: Top International Hairstylists Compete for the title of Champion

Skin Management Competition: The Inaugural Skin Care Mastery Challenge, co-organised by KABTAC & PAMM

4th Malaysia Glory Cup: International Beauty Professionals Competing for the Championship in Three Categories: Embroidery, Eyelash and Nail

VIP Buyer Programme with Exclusive Perks and Trade Opportunities

Spend & Win to Reward Visitors

Visitor registration for BECBM 2024 is now open! Seize this opportunity to forge valuable connections, gain expert insights, and stay ahead in the ever-evolving beauty landscape. Register your visit at https://bit.ly/becbm24visreg-preshowpr.

