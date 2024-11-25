"Beidou + UAV" helps transmission line inspection

TURFAN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company's Transmission and Inspection Center carried out line inspection on the 220 thousand volt Shuncao line and tested the UAV RTK Beidou signal.

As the first batch of UAV Beidou signal switching pilot units of Xinjiang Electric Power Company, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has completed the Beidou signal switching of 67 UAVs, realizing the dual signal source guarantee of UAV operation "GPS+RTK", reducing the signal error to "centimeter level", and effectively improving the level of lean operation and maintenance of UAVs.

Up to now, the UAV inspection of the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has covered 215 transmission lines of 35 thousand volts and above, with a total length of 4,834 kilometers, and the inspection volume in 2024 will reach 46,230 bases, with a range of 15,374 kilometers, and the total mileage is close to one-third of the equator. The number of the company's UAV inspection towers has exceeded the number of manual inspections by 3 times, and UAV inspections have become the main force of transmission inspections.

In the next step, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will actively explore a safer and more efficient UAV inspection mode, and actively expand the application of UAVs in power transmission and inspection based on the principle of "solving problems and improving work efficiency", so as to contribute to the company's digital and intelligent transformation.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company