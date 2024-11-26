BeiDou Short Message helps improve the collection of electricity information in the "zero altitude" area of Turfan

TURFAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company made breakthrough progress in a pilot project in the mountainous area of Flame Mountain, successfully using BeiDou Short Message technology to successfully test electricity information data. This achievement marks a new situation which the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has opened up with the use of BeiDou Short Message to collect and return data in remote and network-free areas.

The Turfan Basin is surrounded by mountains. The main peak of Bogda in the north is 5445 meters high, while Lake Edin in the center of the basin is as low as -154 meters above sea level, forming a typical grate basin. This special geographical environment poses a huge challenge to the collection of electricity consumption information in the "zero altitude" power supply area in Turfan. Traditional methods often require manual collection, which is not only inefficient, but also difficult to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of data.

In order to solve this problem, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company actively explores innovation in data receiving, sending, parsing and forwarding based on the BeiDou Short Message communication method. After careful preparation and pilot implementation, the technology has finally been successfully applied in the mountainous areas of the Flaming Mountains, remote mining areas and "zero altitude" areas, enabling automatic collection and uploading of power data in areas without public network coverage.

Up to now, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has successfully set up 16 sets of BeiDou Short Message equipment to build a bridge for data transmission in remote areas without network coverage. Through the application of this technology, the power data collection range in the Turfan region has achieved 100% coverage and the acquisition success rate is as high as 99.9%, which greatly improves the efficiency and accuracy of power data collection.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company