BeiGene Singapore Raises Awareness for World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2024: It's Time for Honest Talk

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, is proud to join the global community in raising awareness about lymphoma on World Lymphoma Awareness Day (WLAD). Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer affecting millions of people worldwide, is the focus of WLAD, which serves as a key platform during Blood Cancer Awareness Month to educate the public on the emotional and physical challenges faced by those living with the disease.

Non- Hodgkin Lymphoma is the sixth most common cancer in Singapore, with approximately 1150 new cases reported in 2022. 1 Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that primarily affects the lymphatic system, which is a critical part of the body's immune system, responsible for fighting infections and removing toxins. As the number of lymphoma cases continues to rise globally, including in countries like Singapore, raising awareness and understanding of the disease becomes crucial in addressing the significant physical, emotional, and financial burdens it places on patients and their families (2,3).

Honest Talk: The Emotional Impact of Lymphoma

This year marks the 20th anniversary of World Lymphoma Awareness Day (WLAD), a global initiative that has consistently focused on raising awareness of lymphoma and the challenges faced by patients and caregivers. In 2024, the spotlight is on the emotional toll that living with lymphoma imposes on both groups.4 Studies, including the Global Patient Survey on Lymphomas & CLL, reveal that many patients and caregivers experience anxiety, depression, and fear of cancer recurrence or progression, emphasizing the need for greater emotional support and honest conversations (5).

Recent discussions have highlighted the critical role of mental health support for cancer patients and caregivers. There are significant gaps in the resources available, particularly for caregivers and those at different stages of their cancer journey. 5 By providing culturally relevant and tailored resources, BeiGene aims to fill these gaps and improve the overall well-being of those navigating their cancer experience.

"Living with lymphoma can be an incredibly challenging journey, not only physically but also emotionally," said Dr. Daryl Tan, Consultant Hematologist at the Clinic for Lymphoma, Myeloma and Blood Disorders at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore. "Honest conversations between patients and their healthcare teams, as well as with their family and friends, are vital in addressing these emotional concerns and fostering supportive relationships."

Join the Conversation

BeiGene Singapore encourages all individuals impacted by lymphoma, whether directly or through loved ones, to engage in open and honest conversations about their experiences. Such dialogue can break the silence and foster a vital support network for patients and caregivers. Open communication is a powerful tool for managing the emotional challenges of living with lymphoma, contributing to improved mental health and overall well-being.

For those seeking guidance on how to start these conversations, resources are available across Singapore through the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore Cancer Society and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation (6,7,8). These organizations offer support groups and tailored resources to help patients and caregivers navigate their lymphoma journey.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Issued by:

BeiGene Singapore Pte Ltd

8 Marina Boulevard #05-02, Marina Financial Centre,

Singapore 018981

Date of preparation: 9 September 2024

References:

1. Globocan 2022, from https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/populations/702-singapore-fact-sheet.pdf 2. Lymphoma Research Foundation. (n.d.). Lymphoma and the immune system. Lymphoma Research Foundation. Accessed September 9, 2024, from https://lymphoma.org/understanding-lymphoma/lymphoma-and-the-immune-system/ 3. Lymphoma Action. (n.d.). The lymphatic system. Lymphoma Action. Accessed September 9, 2024, from https://lymphoma-action.org.uk/about-lymphoma-what-lymphoma/lymphatic-system 4. Lymphoma Coalition. (n.d.). World Lymphoma Awareness Day. Lymphoma Coalition. Accessed September 9, 2024, from https://lymphomacoalition.org/world-lymphoma-awareness-day/ 5. Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). (n.d.). World Lymphoma Awareness Day: Focusing on patients and their gratitude. UICC. Accessed September 9, 2024, from https://www.uicc.org/news/world-lymphoma-awareness-day-focusing-patients-and-their-gratitude 6. National University Cancer Institute, Singapore. (n.d.). Lymphoma support group. National University Cancer Institute, Singapore. Accessed September 9, 2024, from https://www.ncis.com.sg/Our-Services/Patient-Support-Groups/Pages/Lymphoma-Support-Group.aspx 7. Singapore Cancer Society. (n.d.). Join a support group. Singapore Cancer Society. Accessed September 9, 2024, from https://www.singaporecancersociety.org.sg/get-help/cancer-survivor/join-a-support-group.html 8. Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation. (n.d.). Patient support group. Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation, Singapore. Accessed September 9, 2024, from Patient Support Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation (llf.org.sg)

SOURCE BioGene Singapore Pte Ltd