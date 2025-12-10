Beijing 101 Launches Tri-Action Scalp Revival Treatment, The Ultimate Multi-Technology Scalp Rejuvenation Solution

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing 101 Hair Consultants is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest treatment innovation – the Tri-Action Scalp Revival Treatment – a systematic, multi-technology hair and scalp treatment that cleanses, nourishes, and rejuvenates the scalp through a defined sequence of professionally guided steps. This new treatment reinforces Beijing 101's pledge to provide effective, state-of-the-art treatment solutions for hair and scalp issues, with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) principles.

Developed with precision and a clear methodology, the Tri-Action Scalp Revival Treatment is a three-step treatment that provides multi-faceted scalp rejuvenation.

Structured Three-Step System for Scalp Renewal

1. Suction – Hydro Scalp Reset

This first step helps restore scalp balance by removing impurities, product buildup, and clogged hair follicles. It also helps regulate excess oil production, to prevent the causes of oily scalp, greasy hair, dandruff, hair thinning or hair loss.

2. Vibration – Nutrient Booster

Using targeted vibration technology, this phase supports hair growth, improves scalp condition, reduces inflammation, and decreases congestion to prepare the scalp for optimal nutrient absorption.

3. Spray – Follicle Reawakening

The final step enhances scalp circulation, nourishes the scalp, minimises hair loss, and encourages hair growth. This step is designed to help reawaken dormant hair roots for healthier, more resilient hair.

The treatment is recommended for customers with a wide range of conditions, including female hair loss, male pattern baldness, postpartum hair loss, stress-related hair loss, thinning hair, dandruff, scalp inflammation, itchiness, and oily scalp.

Beijing 101 – Continued Innovation in Hair and Scalp Health

Founded in 1974: As part of its long-standing mission to provide hair and scalp care through various methods, Beijing 101 continues to innovate by integrating advanced technology, modern + traditional techniques with TCM premium herbs and decades of industry knowledge. The Tri-Action Scalp Revival Treatment marks the brand's next step in expanding its suite of effective solutions for hair and scalp wellness.

About Beijing 101 Hair Consultants

Beijing 101 Hair Consultants has been an established and recognised brand in providing hair and scalp treatments for female and male customers in Singapore. Combining TCM with traditional methods and advanced technology, the company offers effective solutions for a variety of hair and scalp issues. Beijing 101 has earned numerous awards and recognition for its innovative approach to hair care.

For more information on Beijing 101 Hair Consultants, please visit https://beijing101hair.com/ .

SOURCE Beijing 101