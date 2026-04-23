Beijing InfoComm China 2026 Defies Economic Headwinds with over 300 Key Exhibitors and Brands with World-wide Footprints Converging to Map AI-Driven AV Transformation Amid Market Consolidation

BEIJING, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing InfoComm China 2026 concluded at China National Convention Center (CNCC), marking a 20-year milestone as Asia's most influential Professional Audio-Visual (Pro AV) and integrated experience platform. This year's edition reinforced the show's position as a critical gateway to China's rapidly evolving digital economy and the broader APAC market with 52% of the professional audience holding direct purchasing authority and 55% representing the critical Pro AV and IT distribution channel. Hosting over 300 exhibiting companies with global footprints, the show successfully bridged China's digital innovation with a high-intent international delegation from more than 60 nations, where 8 out of 10 delegates held final decision-making power in Pro AV and technology purchases.

InfoComm China 2026: Building Communities Beyond the Traditional Trade Show InfoComm China 2026: Across the exhibition floor, attendees experienced the full spectrum of Pro AV solutions transforming industries – from AI-powered collaboration platforms and immersive display technologies to advanced control room systems, smart city applications, and next-generation digital signage.

Building Communities Beyond the Traditional Trade Show

As global markets tighten and face with challenges, Beijing InfoComm China focused the 2026 edition to grow the event in specific directions executing initiatives based upon continuous feedback from the Pro AV community.

Day one of InfoComm China 2026 also hosted the first edition of the Beijing InfoComm China Executive Roundtable, which saw the convergence of an elite group of over 30 executives and CEOs from across the world and China in a strategic exchange themed "Forging Tomorrow's Competitiveness: Co-creating a Global Strategic Vision with China Industry Leaders." Participants included John Bailey, Senior Vice President Technology & Innovation of AVI-SPL, Jeff Stoebner, CEO of FORTE, Kane Zhang, CTO of EZ Pro, Kenneth Wang, Global Business Director of Vega Global Limited. Other significant representations included Newline Interactive, the LED Display Application Branch of COEMA, Creator Corporation, NovaStar, Hisense, Soundking, TCL, Taiden, ESCO, AISpeech, Q-SYS, Unilumin, and more (see the full list of participating organizations below).

The session established a critical strategic consensus: AI must be leveraged as a practical tool for solving real-world customer pain points and driving operational efficiency, rather than being pursued as an end in itself. Furthermore, these global leaders reinforced that authentic human-to-human connection and uncompromised quality remain the industry's ultimate competitive moats within the current complex global economy.

The Show welcomed more than 300 exhibiting companies and brands who connected with some 52% of professional visitors holding direct purchasing authority, ensuring conversations on the show floor translated into real business opportunities. A key indicator of this high-value environment was the surge in purchase intent; for instance, Wang Zhaofeng, Brand Director at Audfly Technology Suzhou Co., Ltd, anticipated contract finalizations as early as the week after the show. He noted a higher density of high-intent buyers with immediate purchase intent at the booth and to better showcase their products, they have committed to a larger booth space for next year.

With Pro AV and IT Channel attendees making up 55% of the show attendees, Beijing InfoComm China reinforced its essential role as the primary engine for regional distribution pf new innovations and solutions, and community network. The presence of strong AV and IT Channel Partners directly facilitates the show's evolution into a high-velocity transactional hub, where 61% of channel professionals were identified as actively seeking solutions for immediate project deployment. This year also saw the most diverse international delegation representing 63 nations – a significant jump from 46 nations in 2025 – with 8 out of 10 holding final purchasing authority.

This year's edition saw 64% of buyers from government and corporate entities with direct purchasing authority, representing a year-on-year increase, while 46% of visitors from the education sector represent key decision-makers, marking a steady rise from the previous year. Additionally, in the cultural tourism and entertainment sectors, more than 50% of attendees possessed final purchasing authority for audiovisual projects, underscoring the intense demand for professional AV solutions driven by experiential sector upgrades. This underscores the robust purchasing influence and project decision-making power among vertical market tech buyers, and directly reflects the commitment of Beijing InfoComm China to attract a high-value audience and enhance attendee precision.

Global Strategic Engagement

With a strong emphasis on global engagement, the event saw significant participation from countries including Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Kazakhstan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Vietnam. 42% identified as C-level management, while 61% identified as Pro AV/IT channel professionals signifying strong intent in regional system integrators, distributors and dealers seeking new innovations and solutions for active projects.

The 2026 edition took major strides in its global buyer campaign by launching a wide-reaching Invited Guest Program. This program curated and hosted 98 international and local high-value system integrators, and vertical market end-users from hospitality, government, and telecoms, providing them with curated sourcing activities, technical tours, and direct access to China's export-ready innovators.

"At Maktabi, we work on boardrooms, meeting rooms, command and control solutions for government and semi governments entities, and immersive solutions such as for museums or experience centers. We are searching different Chinese manufacturers of video controllers and video processors. The event was a surprise for me. The show is huge. There are many companies who we know of and many which we don't know. We need to take advantage of this business opportunity and get in touch and introduce ourselves," shared invited guest Khalid Ah Sheikh, Technical Director at MakTabi Tech, Saudi Arabia.

Another Invited Guest, Amirjon Nosirov, Head of AI Development Department, Ministry of Culture, Republic of Uzbekistan, emphasized the need for face-to-face sourcing: "As a government official, my priority is finding legitimate, reliable suppliers. You cannot do that through a screen. Attending InfoComm China provides the official environment I need to justify our supplier selections. I met global brands like Christie and Barco at the show. It led to an immediate factory visit and a deep dive into their capabilities. We are now moving toward an order much faster than expected because the show allowed us to cut through the noise."

A Showcase of Innovation Driving the Digital Future

Across the exhibition floor, attendees experienced the full spectrum of Pro AV solutions transforming industries – from AI-powered collaboration platforms and immersive display technologies to advanced control room systems, smart city applications, and next-generation digital signage. The strong presence of export-ready exhibitors underscored China's growing role as a global hub for Pro AV innovation and manufacturing including highlights from Christie, Barco, BOLIN, CREATOR, DSPPA, EZPRO, ITC, Insta360, JoyFun, and Kiloview, LineLInk, MUXWAVE, NewBest, Novostar, REACH TCL, Telycam, Unilumin, as well as audio innovators AISPEECH, Audinate, Audio-Technica, Genelic, SHURE, SoundKing, and Realcart. Over 45 first-time companies joined Beijing InfoComm China; they included AIDOLS, Wincomm, Colorlight Cloud, Soundbox, Ximu, and NewCircles to name a few.

"Beijing InfoComm China is one of the most important shows for us in Asia Pacific. We have been involved in this show for more than 10 years and it has always been a fruitful time. The reason being we get to meet lots of people in the industry from consultants to system integrators and end users. This year is no exception. Not only is this a good platform for us to catchup with all of the different stake holders, but it is a wonderful opportunity for us to meet new customers," added Chan Tsung Yi, Senior Public Relations Manager Asia Pacific, Christie.

ProAV Though Leadership: Next Phase of Pro AV Evolution

The three-day Summit delivered a forward-looking program aligned with China's 15th Five-Year Plan, focusing on the transformative role of artificial intelligence across the Pro AV ecosystem. Industry leaders and technology experts shared insights into AI-driven enterprise operations, spatial audio innovation, intelligent video control systems, and the future of digital signage.

InfoComm China shares industry leadership with the release of a co-developed industry white paper by DISCIEN examining new consumption formats and the role of the "emotional economy" in shaping future AV demand – providing attendees with valuable insights into the next wave of industry growth.

Headline sessions such as "The AI Agentic Enterprise," "From Signals to Intelligence," and "The Pulse of Digital Signage" drew strong attendance, reflecting the industry's focus on leveraging AI to drive efficiency, automation, and immersive experiences. The Summit also explored emerging opportunities in smart workplaces, hybrid learning environments, and spatial computing, offering both strategic perspectives and practical applications.

Sessions "The New Era of Smart Education: How AI is Transforming the Future of Learning" examined how AI is reshaping education whereas "The Future of Audio: Immersive Experiences, AI and Networked Solutions" rounded the summit program with panelists from Shure, Audinate, EZPro, Genelec, and SDVoE Alliance.

The 2026 edition took major strides in areas of internationalizing the event to bridge China's Pro AV and tech innovation with the global market. Key pillars of this initiative included the launch of a wide-reaching international visitors and invited guest programs. Aimed at promoting the Pro AV innovations within China to the global market, the first edition of the China Pro AV Playbook – a 25 page report on the state of China's Pro AV market and opportunities – was published to educate international professionals on the extensive domestic innovations, capabilities and sourcing opportunities.

The organizers further identified exhibiting companies who are export-ready and those actively seeking new partners, streamlining the connection process for precise business opportunities. Finally, an extensive promotional campaign was introduced leading up to the fair identifying and inviting high-value Pro AV consultants, system integrators, and vertical market end-users to the fair to experience a myriad of sourcing activities, international visitor benefits, onsite networking, and technical tours.

Do Duc Trung, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association, Vietnam, highlighted the surge in regional demand and his objectives being met at InfoComm China 2026: "We are one of the oldest associations in Ho Chi Minh City in the technology field. Pro AV is in huge demand given Vietnam's rapid digital transformation. For example, demand for digital signage and enterprise conferencing are growing massively in government and other sectors. Our delegation members and I are pleased to have access to all of these new technologies available at InfoComm China."

Looking Ahead

"As we celebrate 20 years of InfoComm China, this edition not only reflects how far the industry has come, but also where it is heading," said Flora Fang, Project Director of Beijing InfoComm China. "We are proud of the event we have produced this week, with the depth of new innovations showcased, and the new market opportunities we created for our customers. The quality of the show's turnout and show-floor interaction reaffirms China's leadership in shaping the future of Pro AV and digital experiences for eager global partners."

Building on this momentum, Beijing InfoComm China will continue its two-year milestone celebration leading into the 20th edition of the show 14-16 July 2027, with expanded initiatives, deeper global collaboration, and an even greater focus on future-forward technologies. The 2026 edition concluded with a total attendance of 20,163 professional visitors.

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

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Angie Eng

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INFOCOMM CHINA 2026 EXECUTIVE ROUND TABLE PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS



AISPEECH (思必驰) AVI-SPL AVIXA Beijing EAA (北京夏德勤) Beijing Hitevision (北京鸿合) Chengdu Chenxian (成都辰显光电) China Video Industry Association (CVIA/Lutu) Colorlight (卡莱特) Creator Corporation (天誉创高) CVTE (视源股份) Digibird (小鸟科技) Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd ESCO Pte Ltd (GPA) EZ PRO (易科声光) FORTÉ Hisense Commercial Display (海信商用显示) InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd LED Display Application Branch of COEMA (洛普) Newline Interactive (新线科技) NovaStar (诺瓦星云) PTS Consulting Q-SYS APAC Shen Milsom & Wilke (SMW) Soundking (音王电声) Taiden Industrial (台电实业) TCL Commercial Business Unit Transom Post (横声音响) Unilumin Group (洲明科技) Vega Global Limited

SOURCE InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd