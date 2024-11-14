Belgian Unicorn Odoo Celebrates Remarkable First Anniversary in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, Belgian business management software company Odoo celebrates 1st anniversary of the Indonesian office with esteemed partners and customers like Ismaya, Pertamina Energy Terminal, DORÉ, Dekoruma, Abuba Steak, Perum Bulog and Arista Group, to name a few.

Agung Sedayu (ASRI), BLP Beauty, Ajinomoto, joined Odoo to celebrate its first anniversary in Indonesia. The Odoo team at the grand opening party.

With a mission to help more businesses to become digitally organized, the software company started actively developing the Indonesian market five years ago and has reached record-breaking milestones one after another—91.2% average annual growth and a quadrupled 189 active local partners—making Indonesia the best-performing market in APAC for six consecutive years.

The now locally based Odoo Indonesia is confident in extending services and helping businesses of all sizes in the country to digitally transform business management to contribute to optimized workflow efficiency and national economic growth.

To support rapid market expansion, Odoo will base its operations in BSD as the area embodies the start-up environment the Belgian firm always strives for—vibrant & dynamic—a choice affirmed by its sustained success in digital transformation endeavors across Indonesia.

Odoo opens first SEA office in BSD.

From a squad of 3, Odoo Indonesia has expanded into an over 80-strong team. In 2024, it engaged the community at 41 events in major cities, including Medan, Bandung, Surabaya, and Makassar, and around the archipelago in Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi, providing countless on-site support. Within a year of opening, the company introduced multiple landmark integrations and regionalized upgrades.

Odoo-Xendit Integration

Integration with Indonesian-based payment solution provider Xendit is made standard in Odoo to facilitate effortless transactions in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia through QRIS, e-Wallets, convenience stores, and other major payment methods in the region.

e-Faktur Submission

To support the Tax Office e-Faktur application, Odoo now collects necessary data to automate documents to assist users in completing the submission process in compliance with local regulations and is in the last stages of integrating with Pajak.io for direct submission from Odoo.

QRIS Features

The team introduced QRIS into the system to maximize ways to receive payments, facilitating a more convenient and localized payment process for Indonesian Odoo users.

Odoo-Shopee Integration

In October, Odoo announced upcoming integration with Shopee, the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia.

"The opening of Odoo's new office in BSD marks a significant milestone in our effort to penetrate the Indonesia market. Looking at our journey so far, I am also extremely proud of my team for their relentless contributions in helping our customers become more efficient, one app at a time. Moving forward, we aim to expand the team even more and the best part is: we are always looking for top talents to join us!" — Benny Putra Sugito, Director of Odoo (Indonesia)

Odoo is committed to leading the Indonesian business scene. While its expansion also aims to generate employment opportunities to offer the country a professional workforce in tech and business management, Odoo is resolute in educating the market about the significance of utilizing the right business tools and is dedicated to offering a comprehensive and integrable yet approachable solution to facilitate an easy digital transformation process for 64.2 million businesses of all sizes in Indonesia.

About Odoo

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The open-source service provider operates in 19 locations worldwide, including Indonesia, the United States, Hong Kong SAR, and Dubai. With 80+ official apps and 49k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses' finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

