Belgian Unicorn Odoo Sees Tech Opportunities in Queensland

GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2023, Belgian unicorn Odoo opened its first Oceania office in Gold Coast, Australia, the best-performing APAC market for five consecutive years.

Among the world's most popular business management software, Odoo sees opportunities in Queensland, Australia's fastest-growing tech hub that receives the highest interstate migration, to empower businesses, ranging from SMEs and start-ups to MNCs, with cutting-edge solutions. Odoo also optimises its services by partnering up with 30 local IT and software development consultancies .

Queensland's innovative spirit aligns with Odoo's mission to serve, contributing to the company's record-breaking growth in Australia in 2022. Odoo experienced a remarkable 77% billing growth, serving 62% more Odoo Enterprise users in Oceania, and recorded 151% growth in leads as of August 2023.

Tapping into Australia's most vibrant sectors, Odoo showcases success in business digital transformation and data centralisation in the Great Southern Land's timber, energy, trading, and F&B industries.

To provide seamless support to the unique market in Oceania, Odoo introduces localised accounting services, including integration with A-NZ PEPPOL BIS Billing 3.0, support for ABA file export, improved BAS reports and TPAR, and more taxation features. With annual product upgrades, Australia is looking at more market-leading features, such as open banking, payroll and super funds management, and Starshipit integration, releasing with Odoo 17 this November.

"We are looking for business-savvy talents eager to be part of our journey in Australia, and Gold Coast is the perfect place for our employees to combine work, career growth, and the best aspects of the Australian lifestyle. We strive to create a nice and positive environment where each individual can impact the company and contribute to our growth. The consequences at work are priceless: employee retention, efficiency on the floor, unique team buildings, and unrivaled Friday arvo drinks." — Kelian Buitendijk, Director at Odoo (Australia)

Odoo dedicates its success in Oceania to Gold Coast, where tech experts meet innovative minds. With an evident rise in tech employment in South East Queensland, Odoo is actively seeking tech talents to grow its proactive and young team by 50 in 2024. With a work culture identical to its other international offices in the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the local office encourages a flat hierarchy and multicultural exposure for its employees to grow with the evolving industry.

To give back to the community, Odoo introduces its Education Programme to local university students and offers complimentary workshops and unlimited access to its sales, inventory, finance and more management apps, allowing students to pave the way for successful entrepreneurship.

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The open-source service provider operates in 18 locations worldwide, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. With 66 official apps and 39k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses' finance, sales, inventory & manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

