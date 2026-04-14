Belgium Strengthens Asian Ambitions at FHA Singapore 2026

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgium, a global leader in premium frozen potato products, will exhibit their premium offerings at Food & Hotel Asia (FHA) from April 21-24, 2026, at the Singapore Expo, Booth 7G4-01. The event serves as a key platform to strengthen trade ties in Asia, with a particular focus on Singapore and Malaysia, two markets that consistently show a strong appetite for quality processed potato products. Coordinating Belgium's presence is VLAM (Flanders' Agricultural Marketing Board), which supports the international promotion of Flemish agri-food products. Five leading exporters, Agristo, Clarebout Potatoes, Ecofrost, Global Fries and Pomuni, will present a broad portfolio tailored to foodservice and hospitality. Visitors can discover a wide range of frozen potato products, including flakes, pellets, and granules. Tastings at the Belgium pavilion will highlight the versatility, consistency, and flavour of these products.

Belgium ranks among the top global exporters of potato products

Belgium ranks among the top global exporters of potato products. Its success is driven by a strong culinary heritage, strict quality standards, and advanced processing technologies. The iconic Belgian fry and the recognised Frietkot culture reinforce Belgium's reputation as a trusted partner.

Asia is a major growth driver for Belgian exports. At present, 45% of Belgium's processed potatoes are destined for markets outside Europe, with East and Southeast Asia accounting for 8% of global exports. Belgium has established strong distribution channels across the region to meet increasing demand for high-quality, Western-style potato products.

Market data confirms this potential. In 2025, Malaysia's imported volume of potato products exceeded 166,000 tonnes, valued at more than €243 million. Belgium retains 7% of Malaysia's imports, with a focus on reinforcing its value proposition through quality differentiation and supply chain reliability. In 2025, Singapore imported nearly €6.5 million worth of Belgian potato products, giving Belgium a 7% share of Singapore's total potato imports. Belgium's participation at FHA 2026 underlines its ambition to further expand in Asia and to support regional partners with high-quality potato solutions for foodservice and hospitality.

About VLAM

VLAM, Flanders' Agricultural Marketing Board, is a non-profit organisation promoting the sale, added value, consumption and image of products and services from Flemish agriculture, horticulture, fishery and agro-alimentary sectors in Belgium and abroad. Commissioned by the business community and the Flemish government, VLAM collaborates actively across the food chain.

SOURCE VLAM (Flanders’ Agricultural Marketing Board)